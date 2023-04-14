BODEGA LUIGI BOSCA TOASTS WORLD MALBEC DAY WITH CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE WINES FROM D.O.C. LUJÁN DE CUYO

Luigi Bosca De Sangre Malbec D.O.C. is one of many wines from Luigi Bosca that consistently receives 90+ scores
MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for World Malbec Day on April 17, venerable Argentinian winery Bodega Luigi Bosca is embarking on a new campaign in the U.S. designed to raise greater awareness and appreciation of D.O.C. Luján de Cuyo in Mendoza.
Activities will consist of a series of intimate tastings for industry, retailers and media in select cities across the country hosted by winemaker Pablo Cúneo, demonstrating the journey of Argentina’s fine wine. Guests will have an opportunity to sample bottles from the historical library of back vintages in their Arizu family cellar that define the story of the evolution of Luján de Cuyo.
The family-owned brand is also partnering with Wines of Argentina on in-store promotions and will be showcased at upcoming events including Aspen Food & Wine Festival, which includes a luncheon at Little Nell featuring renowned sommelier Erik Segelbaum as event host. Additionally, new Luigi Bosca advertising will highlight the story of the D.O.C. appellation and the winery’s connection to its inception. Currently Cúneo, who is a passionate advocate for the region, serves as secretary at the D.O.C. Luján de Cuyo Council whose mission is to protect and promote the highly acclaimed Mendoza terroir and its high-quality wines and vineyards.
“World Malbec Day is the perfect time to celebrate our most acclaimed wine producing region Luján de Cuyo,” said Alberto Arizu, CEO of Luigi Bosca, who was one of the founders of Wine of Argentina and instrumental in bringing the country’s D.O.C. to the forefront. “We are proud of our role in helping to make Malbec a classic and in the process strengthening our country’s wine reputation internationally,” he said.
Founded in 1901 by the Arizu family in Mendoza, Bodega Luigi Bosca is the most historic wine family in Argentina and has continuously crafted award-winning wines that showcase the unique terroir of Mendoza’s subregions. The family has estate vineyards spanning over 1,300 acres in celebrated subregions, Luján de Cuyo, Uco Valley, and Maipu. Dedicated to showcasing ultra-premium and luxury wines, the Arizu family helped to establish the first Argentinian D.O.C. Luján de Cuyo, in 1989. The wine collection today includes the Luigi Bosca tier, the DeSangre collection, Los Nobles single vineyard, and the pinnacle wine of the family, Paraiso.
“Luigi Bosca’s work in the 1970s and through the 1980s helped establish the beginning of Argentina’s fine wine possibility,” noted Mark Giordano, CEO of Pacific Highway Wine, which has been the company’s importer since last year. “Their dedication and investment in defining and elevating Argentina wines helped lay the foundation for the growth and accolades for Mendoza’s diversity and subregions that we see today,” he added.
Giordano pointed out that currently Luigi Bosca’s DeSangre D.O.C. Malbec sits at the number one position in the $25 to $29 category according to the latest Neilsen ratings. “We are also delighted that so many of the brand’s wines including the De Sangre Malbec D.O.C. and Los Nobles Malbec have all received 90+ scores, attesting to the fact that they continue to produce high quality wines that are appreciated by both reviewers and consumers,” Giordano said.
While long known for its award-winning Malbecs, in recent years Luigi Bosca has introduced a delicious range of other red and white wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, which have received accolades around the globe.
