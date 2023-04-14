THE YEAR OF THE BRAND : The AdForum Summit brings together the marketing industry’s leading consultants and agency CEOs

The first AdForum Summit of 2023 opens on Monday 17th April in New York City
In our omnichannel industry, it’s critical for brands to identify and work with the right agency partner. The Summit delivers a curated agenda of some of the brightest agencies in the industry”
— Herve de Clerck, Founder, AdForum
NEW YORK, NY, US, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to advertising industry experts, this year is heralding change. As we continue to navigate uncertainty – or ‘permacrisis’ – there has been a noticeable shift in marketing’s purpose inside a brand’s ecosystem. The majority of CMOs believe that their role has changed to driving growth but with one key difference compared with previous times of economic uncertainty – that continuing to invest in marketing during a downturn is critical.
Consultancy AAR Partners’ President, Lisa Colantuono, said:
“It is the year of the brand. Business is changing. Industry is changing. Competition is fierce. We continue to navigate a pool of uncertainty whether it is talk of recession, inflation, rising interest rates and the latest banking crisis. However, this time around, marketers realize that it’s vital to invest through a downturn to be resilient. With that said, it’s all about the brand. Marketers are saying “We need to build brand affinity and need a digital first, integrated agency who understands the importance of brand!”
AdForum’s Worldwide Summit brings together senior industry consultants and agency leaders to discuss current topics framing marketing strategy and how agencies are advising their clients in the prevailing economy. Taking place twice per year (North America and Europe), it is an exclusive event that creates opportunities for agency leaders to share their vision with influential intermediaries.
Over 15 consultancy firms from 9 countries are attending the event to meet with CEOs from:
• McCann Worldgroup
• Grey Global
• DDB
• Stagwell
• Accenture Song & Droga5
• Serviceplan & Pereira O’Dell
• DEPT
• Critical Mass
• Havas
• A select group of creative innovators and industry specialists: Deutsch, Uncommon Creative Studio, Orchard Creative, Stein IAS, Argonaut, Zulu Alpha Kilo, System1 Group, Web3 Pro
The consultancy delegation includes AAR Group, AAR Partners, Trinity P3, Bajkowski & Partners, Rojek Consulting, Brand & Business Architects, SCOPEN, Cherrypicker, Tina Fegent Ltd, Hamilton Associates International, Independent Agency Selection, Pitchville, VT Scan, Ebiquity, Madam Worldwide, Lift Relations, FromGoodtoGreat.
AdForum Founder Herve de Clerck said:
“In our omnichannel industry, it’s critical for brands to work with the right agency partner. The Summit delivers a curated agenda of some of the best and brightest agencies in the industry, who are responding to needs and transforming brands. Knowing that digital-first is paramount, one part of this Summit edition will take a deep look at new technologies such as AI, ChatGPT and Web3 and how they are building brands. It will be a fascinating week in NYC!”
About AdForum
AdForum is a leading independent, global resource for brands to find the right marcoms partner. Serving over 3mill registered users annually, the company’s resources showcase effective advertising strategy, which in turn helps marketers to identify the right agency for their brand’s success.
AdForum is part of the Maydream family of brands, founded in 1999 and with operations in the US, UK and France: adforum.com, AdForum Worldwide Summit, the Epica Awards, the PHNX Awards, the AdForum Creative Library, the Business Creative Report and AdTalents.
