Tradition Data Strengthens Expertise Across Asia Pacific With Strategic Hires

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Woodward appointed APAC Head of Sales is joined in Singapore by Tradition’s
Rina Othman, Senior Account Manager, with business development specialist Nick Bell in Sydney
Triple hire signifies TraditionData’s commitment to expanding our reach, improving client services, and meeting the growing demand for our high quality data
TraditionData, the market leading data division of global interdealer broker Compagnie Financière Tradition (“Tradition”), is delighted to announce the appointment of several key hires to bolster the firm’s commercial presence in Asia. These strategic appointments come at a period of sustained expansion and illustrate TraditionData’s ambitious growth plans, harnessing our company’s enviable network across the region.
Jonathan joins TraditionData after two years with the London Stock Exchange Group in Singapore as Asia Pacific Head of Foreign Exchange (“FX”) for Capital Markets. This followed over a decade with Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters), after they acquired FXall, responsible for FX trading and post-trade solutions for the interbank, asset management, corporate and broker markets. Jonathan began his career in Hong Kong at Bridge Information Systems, a financial data provider acquired by Reuters in 2001, which was followed by nearly seven years with State Street Global Markets managing their Global Link suite of e-trading services including FX Connect.
Over his close to 30-year career, Jonathan has developed industry leading expertise in the financial markets across multiple asset classes, particularly in the APAC region, with strong specialism in the application of technological solutions and the value of data to inform trading strategies. Based out of TraditionData’s Singapore office, Jonathan is well placed to spearhead the continued commercial success of our regional data sales team.
Joining Jonathan in Singapore will be client services specialist Rina Othman as a Senior Account Manager. Rina brings over two decades’ experience in managing and delivering customer success. She spent the last 12 years with Tradition in several capacities and businesses across the Group, most recently in New York, and prior to that with Tradition-ICAP in London. Rina brings great experience to our Asia team, highlighting our objective to enhance services to new and existing market data clients.
The third hire, Nick Bell, will be joining TraditionData’s Australian operation in Sydney. Nick will be taking up a commercial growth role as Business Development Manager, channeling the firm’s expansive network and driving client onboarding in this area. Nick previously managed client relations in TraditionData’s Madrid office.
Jonathan Woodward, Head of Data Sales, APAC at TraditionData, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining TraditionData at a period of such growth for both the company and the region. It is fantastic to be part of Asia’s leading interdealer broker at a time when it is rapidly developing the breadth, depth and analytical capabilities with unique and high-quality data. I look forward to using my many years of experience to help TraditionData grow its presence in Asia with this new and exciting mandate.”
James Watson, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at TraditionData, said: “Jonathan has joined TraditionData at a pivotal moment. The demand for high-quality data across all sectors of the regional markets is increasing on a constant basis. I’m delighted to have him on board and highly confident that Jonathan, as an experienced practitioner in our field with an excellent reputation, will deliver in line with our ambitions for this region.”
About TraditionData
TraditionData provides consistent, high-quality financial market data that reflect real price interest in global OTC swaps markets, covering FX & Money Markets, Interest Rate Derivatives, Credit & Fixed Income, and Energy & Commodities. Data can be delivered directly from Tradition or from one of our global or regional distribution partners. TraditionData is the data and information division of Compagnie Financière Tradition.
