Cirrus Systems Unveils Cutting-Edge Updates to State-of-the-Art LED Display Factory

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus Systems, a global leader in LED display technology, is excited to unveil innovative updates to its world-class LED display factory in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This trailblazing facility features 340 feet of continuous and automated electronics manufacturing, plastic injection molding, and CNC robotics, empowering Cirrus Systems to produce ultra-premium digital signage displays that lead the market in sophistication and affordability.
Dan Kerluke, CGO of Cirrus Systems, said, "Our investment in automation and engineering has allowed us to create a truly unique manufacturing facility. Our enhanced Portsmouth factory will enable us to deliver the highest-quality LED displays to our customers at unbeatable prices, solidifying our position as a leader in digital signage technology."
The Portsmouth factory's approach to manufacturing merges advanced automation technology with skilled engineering expertise to create the industry's most sophisticated LED displays. Focusing on efficiency and precision, the facility minimizes production costs while maintaining exceptional quality standards. This enables Cirrus to offer its groundbreaking digital signage products to a broader range of clients, from small businesses to large-scale enterprises.
Key features of the Cirrus Systems digital signage factory include:
• 340 feet of continuous and automated electronics manufacturing for rapid production and unrivaled quality control
• Advanced plastic injection molding processes for consistent, durable products
• CNC robotics for precise manufacturing of display framing structures
• Ultra-premium digital signage, setting new industry standards for performance and reliability
• Mid-market pricing, making cutting-edge LED display technology accessible to a broader range of customers
Cirrus Systems' dedication to innovation and excellence is evident in the design and capabilities of its Portsmouth factory. As demand for high-quality LED displays continues to grow, the company is perfectly positioned to meet the global market's needs with its unparalleled manufacturing capabilities and exceptional product offerings.
Cirrus is revolutionizing on-premise marketing from roadside to register with captivating and affordable indoor and outdoor digital signage solutions handcrafted at our world-class manufacturing facility in Portsmouth, NH.
We are committed to providing easy-to-use indoor and outdoor digital signage solutions that captivate, remain cost-effective, and evolve with businesses of all sizes. Our world-class digital displays, paired with our award-winning software ScreenHub, enable customers to communicate their message more effectively, tell their stories, and reach new audiences.
