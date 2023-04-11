The Rise and Impact of Digital Signage and the release of the Cirrus Media Player to turn any TV into a digital sign in minutes.
PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital indoor or outdoor signage has emerged as the ultimate marketing tool for on-premise businesses, thanks to its unparalleled ability to captivate and engage audiences. Key statistics that highlight the effectiveness of digital signage include:
1 - Increased retention: Digital signs have been shown to improve message retention by up to 83%, ensuring that customers remember your brand and promotions long after they've left your premises. Source:
With vibrant visuals, dynamic content, and real-time updates, digital signs grab passersby's attention and deliver targeted messages that resonate with customers. This highly customizable and flexible medium allows businesses to showcase their unique brand identity and promotions, fostering a memorable customer experience.
Cirrus Systems is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Media Player, which effortlessly converts any TV into a digital sign within minutes. Designed for businesses of all sizes, the Cirrus Media Player is incredibly powerful and easy to use, making it the perfect choice for any digital signage needs.
The Cirrus Media Player, backed by ScreenHub, is the most affordable content management system (CMS) available at just $6.99 a month. This groundbreaking product is an innovative and user-friendly platform allowing businesses to manage and customize their digital signage easily and from anywhere. The platform's flexibility and scalability suit businesses of all sizes, from small retailers to large corporations.
"The Cirrus Media Player is a game-changer for businesses seeking an affordable and powerful digital signage solution," said Dan Kerluke, CGO of Cirrus Systems. "We understand that digital signage is essential for modern businesses to engage with their customers, and we are proud to offer an accessible and intuitive product that can be tailored to suit any business needs."
Key features of the Cirrus Media Player include:
1. Quick and Effortless Setup: Transform any TV into a digital sign in just a few minutes, with no professional assistance needed.
2. Seamless Integration with ScreenHub: Access a wide range of features and capabilities to design, schedule, and manage content effortlessly, ensuring your digital signs remain fresh and relevant.
3. Compatibility and Scalability: The Cirrus Media Player works with any TV, making it the perfect solution for businesses of all sizes and industries.
4. Affordable Pricing: At just $6.99 a month, ScreenHub offers the most competitively priced CMS in the market, providing exceptional value for money.
The Cirrus Media Player is now available for purchase through Cirrus Media's website, along with a free 30-day trial of the ScreenHub platform. Take advantage of this opportunity to revolutionize your digital signage and elevate your business's customer engagement.
About Cirrus Systems:
Cirrus revolutionizes on-premise marketing from roadside to register with captivating and affordable indoor and outdoor digital signage solutions, crafted at our world-class manufacturing facility in Portsmouth, NH.
We are dedicated to delivering easy-to-use indoor and outdoor digital signage solutions that are captivating, affordable, and evolve with any business, big or small. We provide world-class, cutting-edge digital displays and award-winning software that enable our customers to communicate their message better, tell their stories, and reach new customers.
