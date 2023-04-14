U.S. Highway 12 Construction Projects Starting in Aberdeen

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 14, 2023

Contact: Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – On Monday, April 17, 2023, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin a concrete repair project on U.S. Highway 12 from South Melgaard Road to 392nd Avenue in Aberdeen.

The project consists of removing and replacing concrete. The construction operations will reduce traffic to one lane through this area. Motorists should prepare for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers through the work zone.

This concrete repair project is adjacent to the $20.5 million grading and paving project on Highway 12 from Aberdeen to the town of Bath.

Find additional project information on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/aberdeentobath-pcn-05ht. Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD is the prime contractor for both construction projects.

