IQ Option's Islamic Account is Out on Android

GIBRALTAR, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2023, IQ Option, the leading online trading platform, introduced Islamic accounts to its Android users. Islamic accounts are meant for Muslim traders who were unable to trade due to religious restrictions on overnight commissions or swaps, which are considered usury and prohibited by Sharia law. Thanks to the IQ Option Islamic account, Muslim traders can now operate the market without consequences for their faith and from the device of their choice.
Benefits of the IQ Option Islamic account
List of IQ Option Islamic account assets
How to register the IQ Option Islamic account
If you are new to IQ Option:
1. Register a standard account on the IQ Option website first. You will only need your email.
2. Log in with your email and password and click on your profile icon.
3. Press the Islamic account activation link.
4. Deposit $10 or an equivalent in your account currency.
5. Soon after that, your Islamic account will go live and you'll be able to trade on the IQ Option platform.
If you already have an IQ Option account:
Just as standard IQ Option accounts, Islamic accounts are also available in regular and VIP statuses. To upgrade your account to VIP, you need to deposit $3,000+.
IQ Option Islamic account geography
The Islamic accounts are available for traders from 20 countries, including Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.
Bottom line
IQ Option's new feature aims to cater to the needs of Muslim traders, who were previously excluded from the trading market due to religious restrictions. With the introduction of Islamic accounts, IQ Option hopes to promote inclusivity and provide equal opportunities for all traders.
The IQ Option Islamic account comes at a one-time fixed fee of $1 and features 21 halal stocks for trading. Users can trade without any "haram" swap fees and get a personal account manager to address any questions.
