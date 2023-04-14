itel makes next Strategic Move with Expansion into Belize

40,000 sq. ft. build out to bolster Caribbean & Latin American (CALA) Expansion

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caribbean's largest homegrown business process outsourcer, itel, has released a statement confirming their expansion into the Central American country of Belize. The company recently signed a lease on a prime location in Belize City and has kicked off development of a 40,000 sq. foot space. The retrofitted shell will be purpose-built for contact center services. The company expects to launch operations officially in October 2023.

"Belize has proven to be a great extension of itel's Caribbean and Latin American expansion plans. While our initial pilot has started small with around 100 employees, we are developing a facility to house around 800 employees and seek to make an initial CapEx investment of US$2.5m," stated Yoni Epstein, Founding Chairman and CEO of itel. "The warmth and the charm of the Belizeans fit right into the itel culture that we have developed over the last 11 years."

Approximately one year ago, itel launched a pilot project to test the waters of Belizean contact center service delivery. The team has consistently exceeded client expectations and shown the kind of sustainable success that supports the company's expansion strategies. The new site will provide central access to all routes and main thoroughfares within the city, connecting the company to an available labor pool of over 60K. Following in line with the "itel way," the site will be modern and spacious designed with the employee's comfort and experience in mind.

itel is the Caribbean's largest homegrown customer experience partner with 7,000 employees and 15 facilities spread across the Caribbean, Latin America and the U.S. An award-winning business process outsourcer the company provides bilingual, end-to-end Inbound & Outbound, Voice and Non-Voice, contact center solutions. For more information, visit www.itelinternational.com.

