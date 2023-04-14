Commission Approves Pipeline for BlueOval City

COMMISSION APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF

NATURAL GAS PIPELINE FOR BLUEOVAL CITY PROJECT

Nashville, Tennessee – The Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) recently approved the petition of West Tennessee Gas Pipeline LLC to begin construction of a natural gas pipeline to transport natural gas to a new and innovative vehicle manufacturing and battery production plant based in West Tennessee.

The BlueOval City Project, an initiative of the Ford Motor Company and SK Innovations, will be the home of a $5.6 billion, 3,600-acre new automotive production facility located on the Megasite in Stanton, Tennessee. For its part, Ford Motor Company will assemble the second-generation electric truck and alongside SK On will manufacture batteries.

“This is truly a significant moment for the state of Tennessee,” said Tennessee Public Utility Commission Chairman, Herb Hilliard. “I appreciate all of the hard work by Governor Lee’s administration and the many local governments in West Tennessee on this very important economic development project for our state.”

“Utilities are essential, and I appreciate the efforts of the Commission and the West Tennessee Gas Pipeline for their contributions in making the Blue Oval City Project a reality,” said State Representative, Ron Gant.

“West Tennessee Gas is very excited to be a part of such an historic project. This pipeline will provide Ford and the public of Tennessee with the most affordable natural gas possible. We have been partners with Ford for over

20 years and look forward to continuing our long-term relationship within the State of Tennessee” said the President of West Tennessee Gas Pipeline, Mark Johnson.

“This transformational project has been years in the making but still depends upon providing utilities. I am so grateful that West TN Gas and our TN Public Utility Commission have taken care of our natural gas needs,” said State Senator, Page Walley.

The BlueOval City vehicle manufacturing complex is set to launch in 2025. Upon its completion it will be the most advanced automotive production facility in Ford Motor Company’s history creating approximately 6,000 new jobs in West Tennessee – making it the largest economic project in the Volunteer State’s history.

“I can speak for my fellow Commissioners when I say that today is truly an economic turning point for our state,” added Hilliard.

Contact: Greg Mitchell, Media

(615) 741-6883