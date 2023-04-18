IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

AV-Comparatives publishes new anti-virus test results for the first half of 2023

AV-Comparatives latest Malware Protection and Real-World Protection Test results 2023

AV-Comparatives Malware Protection Test of consumer antivirus products 2023

AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test of consumer antivirus products 2023

AV-Comparatives, the leading independent anti-virus testing institute, publishes Real-World and Malware-Protection Test.

The Real-World Protection Test offers the best method currently available for testing IT security systems against simulated users, and thus delivers the most realistic results worldwide.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Malware Protection Test evaluated 16 anti-virus security products for their ability to protect against infection by malicious files before, during, or after execution. The test set used for this test consisted of more than 10,000 malware samples, with products tested in March using their latest updates on a fully up-to-date 64-bit Microsoft Windows 10 system. The products were assessed for offline and online detection rates, false alarms, and online protection rates.

McAfee, Norton, TotalAV, Avast, AVG, Avira, Kaspersky, G Data, Bitdefender, and ESET have been awarded top-level rankings based on their protection rates and false alarms.

F-Secure, Total Defense, Microsoft, K7, and Panda also received awards but were downgraded by one level due to false alarms. Trend Micro closed the test field.

AV-Comparatives recommends that users read other test reports, consider price, ease of use, compatibility, and support, and install a free trial version before purchase.

Detailed results:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/malware-protection-test-march-2023/

The Real-World Protection Test factsheet, on the other hand, evaluates anti-virus software using a large number of test cases covering a wide range of current malicious sites. The test cases provide insights into the protection given by the various products while surfing the web. Over the year, several tens of thousands of malicious URLs were evaluated. The results are based on a test set of 260 live test cases.

The interim results in this factsheet show that about half of the tested products were able to provide 100% protection so far, although some of the products reached this with a higher number of false positives. The full report, covering four months of testing, will be released in June.

Detailed results:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-feb-mar-2023-factsheet/

It is important to note that while some products may sometimes reach 100% protection rates in a test, it does not mean that these products always protect against all threats on the web. Users are always advised to keep their system and third-party applications up-to-date/patched to decrease the risk posed by exploits and malware dramatically.

AV-Comparatives emphasises that the Malware Protection Test complements the Real-World Protection Test, which sources malware samples from live URLs, allowing also features such as URL blockers to come into play.

Readers can find more details on the results, methodology, and ranking system in the full reports available on the AV-Comparatives website under:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-feb-mar-2023-factsheet/


About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

