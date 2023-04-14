Interstate 90 Exit 37 Reconstruction Project Continues Near Sturgis

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 14, 2023

Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-394-1629

STURGIS, S.D. – On Monday, April 17, 2023, traffic on Interstate 90 will be placed into a two-way configuration in the westbound lanes between exit 34 and exit 44. This process is part of the third phase of a four-phase construction project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange and the eastbound lanes of I-90.

Along with the two-way configuration, the eastbound off-ramp at exit 40 will be closed for reconstruction. The two-way configuration and eastbound off-ramp closure at exit 40 are anticipated to remain in place through July but reopened prior to the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.

Phase four work and final cleanup will begin the week after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Phase four work includes grading on Pleasant Valley Road at exit 37, removal of the old bridge at exit 37, and removal of median crossovers.

Find additional construction updates, maps, timelines, and photos about this multi-year project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation website at https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.

The prime contractor on the $35 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled to be complete by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

