Ciellos appoints new Executive Vice President

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ciellos announces the appointment of Joseph Corigliano to the position of Executive Vice President, effective immediately. Joe has been working with Microsoft Partners for over 30 years, 23 of those directly with Microsoft in multiple senior global and regional roles helping Microsoft Dynamics partners accelerate their success. Joe will lead, define, and deliver a new services business line that will help Microsoft Partners navigate the growing complexity of partnering with Microsoft. In addition, Joe will support the “Everything Dynamics” fast-growing technology services practice that Ciellos offers.

He is a four-time US Dynamics National Award Winner and recently he was a Global Partner Development Manager (PDM) for several of the largest Microsoft Dynamics partners. Joe has also worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Great Plains Software, and Solomon Software.

“Ciellos is on a mission to help Microsoft Partners succeed at their Microsoft partnership and maximize the return on their investments,” said Ciellos CEO Karina Nielsen. “Over the past several years in all our projects with Microsoft Partners we have seen the increasing complexity that partners face in optimizing and managing their Microsoft Partner relationship.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join Ciellos to support our mission of helping partners with Everything Dynamics,” added Joe. “By drawing on my experience in the Microsoft Partner ecosystem and Ciellos’s goal of helping Microsoft Partners succeed, I am thrilled to support Ciellos’s ambitious plans to help all Microsoft Partners gain incredible results from their relationship with Microsoft.”

The Ciellos team, including Joe, will present at Directions NA 2023 in Orlando from April 16-19. You can find Ciellos at Expo booth #6 & Premier Booth G206! And you do not want to miss our presentation on Monday April 17th at 3:15PM in Regency 1-2!

Join the online launching event via: https://www.linkedin.com/events/successfulmicrosoftdynamicspart7048642779052154881

Or you can sign-up to our waiting list here: https://forms.office.com/r/xPSYdUuXRE

About Ciellos

At Ciellos we help customers and Microsoft Partners succeed with their Microsoft Dynamics solutions and go-to-market strategies. Ciellos’s range of services is ‘Everything Dynamics’.

From Migrations & Upgrades, Cloud Infrastructure to Systems Implementation & Deployment and Solution Development. From Managed Services and go-to-market support to advising and managing Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) & System Integrators (SIs) relation with Microsoft to maximize their Microsoft investment.