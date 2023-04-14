Sisecam Receives the Highest Level 'Distinction' Award at the International Safety Awards

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (BIST:SISE)

İSTANBUL, TURKIYE, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam, a major global player in the glass and chemicals industries, received the 'Distinction' award, the top category designation, at the International Safety Awards organized by the British Safety Council.

Sisecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, operating in 14 countries with more than 24,000 employees, continues to be recognized for its exemplary practices that put people first. Sisecam received the 'Distinction' award at the International Safety Awards 2023, organized by the British Safety Council, a leading authority in its field. Some 978 organizations from 44 countries participated in this year's competition.

Following an evaluation by independent jury members of the British Safety Council, Sisecam was presented with the 'Distinction' award, the top category designation, for its 2022 approach to preventing workplace injuries and work-related diseases, and its workplace well-being practices. British Safety Council Chief Executive Officer Mike Robinson stated, “The British Safety Council applauds Sisecam on their achievement. The award is in recognition of their commitment and hard work to keep their employees and workplaces free of injury and ill health.” Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, the International Safety Awards recognizes exceptional companies and efforts around the world that strive to prevent workplace injuries and diseases and achieve effective results.

Sisecam aims to maintain a healthy and safe working environment in all stages of its production activities. Many actions are taken by the company to fulfill its responsibility to foster healthy individuals and a healthy workforce in line with this goal. Sisecam takes all measures necessary to prevent work accidents and occupational diseases and ensures their implementation. Sisecam holds continuous trainings and other activities to develop an occupational health and safety culture, working non-stop to maintain a healthy and safe organization with healthy employees.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Türkiye’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam is taking major steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top three manufacturers in its main fields of activity. Driven forward by its highly competent human resources and smart technologies, Sisecam is continuously transforming its digital infrastructure and corporate culture taking into account the needs of the future. With 88 years of experience and more than 24,000 employees, Sisecam conducts production activities in 14 countries on four continents and operates a sales network in more than 150 countries worldwide. Sisecam is moving forward on its growth journey powered by an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareforNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect.

https://www.sisecam.com.tr/en