Dan Gertler confirms terms of DRC agreement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The settlement between Gertler Group and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) marks the end of Mr. Gertler’s business activities in the country. Mr. Gertler entered into the settlement in good faith and at a significant financial cost, relinquishing control of assets worth more than USD 2 billion and earning the endorsement of the Government of the DRC and 40 DRC-based non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Under US sanctions as well as the withdrawal of its OFAC license in 2021, Mr. Gertler and Gertler Group have been unable to conduct any new business in the DRC or globally over the last five years. Mr. Gertler has fully agreed and complied with the terms and conditions set by the Government of the DRC.
Mr. Gertler first invested in the DRC in 1998, when it was a war-torn failed State, with six foreign armies and countless stateless militias waging war against each other in the deadliest conflict since World War II. He alone invested in the DRC’s mining industry when no other investor dared set foot in Congo. During the following years, Gertler Group bore all the financial risk, and worked relentlessly to bring billions of dollars in investment to explore and develop some of the DRC’s most significant mining projects. It is now handing over the fruits of this investment.
This agreement settles all disputes between the DRC and Gertler Group. It is Mr. Gertler’s fervent hope that, with the endorsement of the Government of the DRC, alongside local NGOs, for his full withdrawal from active business in the country and the implementation of compliance changes, the US Government will see he has responded to sanctions in the appropriate manner. Mr. Gertler fully supports the publication of the settlement.
Mr. Gertler believes that NGOs are important to society, campaigning for equality and equity of justice and the promotion of human rights in many countries around the world. It is with this belief in mind, that Mr. Gertler has decided to suspend any and all defamation lawsuits filed on his behalf against a small number of combative NGOs and Media organizations.
