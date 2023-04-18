MUSE Proudly Unveils its 2023 Photographers and Category Winners of the Year

2023 MUSE Photography Awards Winners Announced 2023 MUSE Photographer of the Year - Alessandro Carboni (Professional) 2023 MUSE Photographer of the Year - Judith Kuhn (Amateur/Student) 2023 London Photography Awards Call for Entries 2023 European Photography Awards Calling for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the MUSE Photography Awards proudly announces the official results for the best photographers in 2023.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the MUSE Photography Awards proudly announces the official results for the best photographers in 2023. The award celebrates the creative ethos and underlying afternotes of what makes a photograph so influential, honoring those who unleash their inner MUSE.

Over the course of this amazing season, the award has received over 3,000 entries from more than 50 nations across the world, including submissions from United States, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Spain, and many more, honoring only the best images presented.

2023 MUSE Photographers of the Year

The 2023 MUSE Photography Awards has announced the winners for this year's competition, following a thorough review of the outstanding entries. Alessandro Carboni has been named as the Professional Photographer of the Year with his stunning photograph titled "Moonbow", earning him a cash prize of $3,000. Meanwhile, Judith Kuhn has been awarded the title of Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year for her captivating image titled "The King of The Arctic" and a cash prize of $2,000.

1. MUSE Photographers of the Year (Professional) – Moonbow by Alessandro Carboni

2. MUSE Photographer of the Year (Amateur / Student) – The King of The Arctic by Judith Kuhn

2023 Category Winners for the Year

The MUSE Photography Awards has also announced the Category Winners of the Year, recognizing the exceptional talent across various categories for both professionals and amateurs/students. Each of the winners will receive a cash prize of $100 for their remarkable achievements. The awards have been presented to a number of formidable winners who have truly exemplified the highest standards of excellence in their work.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. Architecture Photography – St. Pancras Roof by Glenn Goldman

2. Black & White Photography – High expectations by Lene Fossdal

3. Commercial Photography – Help Single Parents by Onni Wiljami

4. Editorial Photography – Tribes of the Ecuadorian Amazon at a life crossroads by Marios Forsos

5. Event Photography - night paddle by Andrea Francolini

6. Fine Art Photography – Ethereal by Cheraine Collette

7. Nature Photography – Bear Necessities by Christie Goldstein

8. People Photography – Tsam : The Dancing Demons by Jatenipat Ketpradit

9. Special Category – Starquest 2:1 by Craig Bill

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. Architecture Photography – Snowy Chicago by Helena GARCIA HUERTAS

2. Black & White Photography – Under the spell of a book by Luc De Cock

3. Commercial Photography – Autumn by Simon Chu

4. Editorial Photography – Checkmate Lymphoma by Alessandro Rumi

5. Event Photography - The Drink by Mark Tomalla MD

6. Fine Art Photography – The Walkie-Talkie by José Carlos González Expósito

7. Nature Photography – Milky Way by Simon Chu

8. People Photography – Mundari by Josef Buergi

9. Mobile Photography – To Pray by Shihao Li

10. Special Category – Ad Caelestis by Aitor del Arco

“The essence of photography has been greatly captured by some of the worlds’ greatest photographers, and the mastery of images has never ceased to amaze me!” Exclaimed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “The creativity of the images submitted have managed to achieve a new level of excellence to greatly impress the jurors, while impacting the audience from an extensive level.”

Grand Jury Panel

IAA has implied precise standards in the process of jury selections, inviting professionals who are best qualified to make assessments based on their experience and unwavering expertise to select the best who would win the titles of MUSE. The panel includes Gigi Chung (United States), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), Leon Syfrit (United States), Ionel Onofras (Romania) and Patrizia Burra (Italy), to name a few.

“The progressive achievements of photography have been very phenomenal, which is why there will always be a place for excellence at MUSE,” stated Thomas. “The depth of photography reflects on the utter creativity of the person behind the shutters, and here is where they will seek out recognitions of the highest tier.”

Kindly visit the MUSE Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners here: https://musephotographyawards.com/winner.php.

Apart from MUSE Photography Awards, 2 other sister awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards are presently calling for entries, accepting the photographical talents entrants have to offer here: https://londonphotographyawards.com/ and https://europeanphotoawards.com/.

About MUSE Photography Awards

The MUSE Photography Awards is an international competition that recognizes and honors the best in the field, showcasing exceptional talent and creativity that push the boundaries of what is possible with a camera. Our mission is to honor the most exceptional and innovative photographers, whose work inspires and challenges us to see the world in new and exciting ways. With a diverse range of categories, including fine art, nature, people, commercial, black & white, architecture, and editorial photography, the MUSE Photography Awards provides a unique opportunity to showcase your work, gain exposure, and connect with like-minded individuals from around the world.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, TITAN Health Awards, TITAN World Innovation Awards, TITAN Brand Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, London Design Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

