The MUSE Hotel Awards and IAA Officially Reveals the 2023 Category Winners of the Year

The 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards, alongside the International Awards Associate (IAA) is more than eager to pronounce the majestic winners for Season 1.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards, alongside the International Awards Associate (IAA) is more than eager to pronounce the majestic winners for Season 1, signaling the advancement of hotel excellence. The awards program honors industry-leading hotels in hotel design, services, dining and travel that continue to push the boundaries of global hospitality and tourism from over 30 countries across the globe, consisting of United States, Italy, Maldives, Myanmar, Canada, China, Germany, Greece and many more with hundreds of entries.

The MUSE Hotel Awards has received submissions that showcase a diverse range of world-class hotels, including Hilton Munich Airport, The Front Yard, The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver, Thompson Denver, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, Intercontinental Kaohsiung, Canopy by Hilton Hotel Xi’an, and many others.

2023 MUSE Category Winners of the Year: Season 1

Only the most outstanding winners that stand to lead the hospitality and tourism industry with the most outstanding winners will be crowned the 2023 MUSE Category Winners of the Year for Season 1. Demonstrating exemplary qualities, they will be receiving a coveted limited edition 2023 MUSE Statuette to illustrate grandeur victory.

1. Hotel of the Year – Hilton Munich Airport (Germany)

2. Dining of the Year – The Front Yard by The Garland (United States)

3. Architecture & Interior Design of the Year - Ocoee Preserve: Resort by BLUR Workshop (United States)

“I would like to sincerely commend all the astounding hospitality and tourism excellence demonstrated in the awards that lead to the ultimate consumer experience,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “It is the perseverance of such pioneers and brilliant services that is applauded, representing themselves as the MUSE our jurors have been pursuing after.”

Grand Jury Panel

The MUSE Hotel Awards has been plenty successful in enlisting a group of honorary jurors to oversee the entire process of evaluations, maintaining the golden standards of the industry while assuring that impartial and blind judging are enforced throughout the season. Amongst these individuals are names like Vasil Vaschev (Bulgaria), Yimeng Teng (United States), Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Jeremy Smith (New Zealand), Erwin Hawawinata (Indonesia) and many others.

“We are very honored to be the ones in recognizing contributions put forth by hoteliers and their respective hotels in creating something historical and significant,” claimed Thomas. “Attainment of the MUSE title is not easy, as it takes great efficiency and dedication to ensure that the hospitality, as well as the tourism industry will be able to thrive further in the future”.

Kindly visit the MUSE Hotel Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners here: https://musehotelawards.com/winner.php.

The 2023 MUSE Hotel Awards: Season 2 is now accepting submissions from worldwide hoteliers in the pursuance of global symbolization. The Early Bird deadline will fall on May 18, 2023, the Regular deadline on June 15, 2023, the Final deadline on July 13, 2023, the Final Extension deadline on August 17, 2023, and the official winners’ announcement on October 13, 2023.

About MUSE Hotel Awards

The MUSE Hotel Awards is a world-leading and prestigious competition that honors luxury hotels, architecture, interior design, dining and tourism excellence. The award does not stop at only recognizing the best hotels in the world. It rewards and celebrates all categories that create the ultimate global hospitality and tourism experience.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, TITAN Health Awards, TITAN World Innovation Awards, TITAN Brand Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, London Design Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

