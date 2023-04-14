Official List of Season 1 Winners Unveiled for the 2023 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards

2023 MUSE Creative Awards Season 1 Winners Announced 2023 MUSE Design Awards Season 1 Winners Announced 2023 MUSE Creative Awards Season 2 Call for Entries 2023 MUSE Design Awards Season 2 Call for Entries

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards have released their lists of winners for their first competitive season of 2023.

While the winners continue to redefine the industries with their continued display of excellence, we should not shy away from the challenge and instead share the vision in solidarity with them.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards have released their lists of winners for their first competitive season of 2023. Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competitions had received over 6,300 entries from across the globe, proving themselves to be leading award programs that honor creative and design professionals.

The MUSE Awards is composed of a series of competitions which are organized to honor excellence from various fields. IAA ensures that these competitions are accessible and fair, in order to guarantee recognition only goes to those who truly deserve the accolade.

“The industries have gone through significant changes through the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome, it is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA elaborated. He continued, “it is humbling to see the level of craft displayed in the submitted works. Our most sincere commendations go out to those behind said works and for setting such a high standard for excellence for all to follow.”

Having a jury composed of industry professionals, IAA was successful in upholding impartiality and enforcing industry-relevant assessment criteria. The jury’s role was solely to identify companies or individuals whose works showcased excellence and pushed their respective industries forward, which they had successfully accomplished.

Grand Jury Panel

Out of the numerous applicants from 15 countries, the competition settled on 51 jurors. These highly-respected professionals are held in high esteem in their respective industries and are affiliated with renowned organizations in the creative and design industries. For example, President, North America at Clarity PR - Jon Meakin, Founder/CCO of Cutwater - Chuck McBride, VP, Brand & Creative Services of PubMatic, Inc. - Imelda Suriato, Associate Creative Director at McCann NY - Alexandre Kazuo Kubo, Group Creative Director at Ogilvy NY - Mohamed DiaaEldin Osman, Principal Architect and Landscape Architect at Studio Arth LLC - Rituparna Simlai, Senior Architect at Tiago do Vale Architects - Tiago do Vale, Director of DesignAware - Takbir Fatima, Founder, hcreates interior design - Hannah Churchill, Founder and Creative Director of IN.X Design - Wu Wei, to name a few.

Other than employing industry-relevant standards in judging entries, impartiality was also enforced with the blind judging method. This meant that entries were evaluated by multiple judges without being compared with other submissions, meaning that each winning work had decisively won with their own merits.

Participation of International Brands

Being part of the international scene, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards received entries that included names of globally prominent organizations. Some submissions were made directly by said companies, while others were submitted by entrants who had produced work for them. Direct submissions saw familiar names such as Coach, Gravity Global, Getty Images, Leroy & Rose, NBCUniversal, Player One Trailers, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, U.S. Secret Service, Crunchyroll, Digital Kitchen, Aedas, InterContinental Kaohsiung, LWK+PARTNERS, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., Kadeli Atelier / Delagnese Kft., Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd., and NEWSUBSTANCE; whereas indirect submissions included Adidas, Embraer, GAMUDA Land, Aston Martin X Alfardan Luxury Motors, LAND ROVER, The Luxury Collection - Marriott International, Yangzhou Culture Investment Management Co., Ltd., GUANGZHOU NATURAL MUSEUM, The Parker, Stevns Klint Foundation, Johnnie Walker, and City of Frankfurt.

MUSE Design Awards’ Design of the Year Winners for Season 1, Announced

A list of remarkable entries was selected and awarded the title of ‘Design of the Year’ as the first season concludes. These entries were given the highest scoring in their respective categories, largely due to the technical and creative mastery seen in the works. The winners are:

1. Architectural Design of the Year

• Chengdu International Railway Exhibition and Trading Center by Aedas, HK

2. Interior Design of the Year

• Hard Rock Hotel Marbella by Studio Gronda, ES

3. Product Design of the Year

• Loona by Beijing Ke Yi Technology Co., Ltd, CN

4. Packaging Design of the Year

• Johnnie Walker Limited Edition Packagings by April Advertising, VN

5. Transportation Design of the Year

• HiPhi Z by Human Horizons, CN

6. Lighting Design of the Year

• The Grand Canal Asian Games Park by Sunlux Lighting Design, CN

7. Fashion Design of the Year

• MEMORIS SPIRIT by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet SA, CH

8. Landscape Design of the Year

• YUEXIU GRAND MANSION by SWA Group, GUANGZHOU CITY CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT DESIGN INSTITUTE CO., LTD., CN

9. Conceptual Design of the Year

• Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival Installation by Howyu Co., Ltd., TW

“While the winners continue to reshape and redefine the industries with their continued display of excellence, we should not shy away from the challenge and instead share the vision in solidarity with them,” Thomas said. “IAA remains proud to be able to honor talented individuals while spotlighting their excellence. As they continue to mark the path forward, we should also unleash our boundless possibilities and join in this marvelous endeavor.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, TITAN Health Awards, TITAN World Innovation Awards, TITAN Brand Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, London Design Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

IAA established the MUSE Creative and Design Awards to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a new standard of excellence for evaluating media design production and distribution.