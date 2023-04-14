Motion Control Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Motion Control Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the motion control market. As per TBRC’s motion control market forecast, the motion control market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.53 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the motion control market share is due to the surging adoption of automation in manufacturing facilities. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest motion control market share. Major players in the motion control industry include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion.
Motion Control Market Segments
● By Type: Computerized Numeric Control, General Motion Control, Servo Drives, Position Control Hardware
● By Component: Actuators and Mechanical Systems, Motion Controllers, Electric Drives, AC Motors, Sensors, and Feedback Devices
● By Application: Metal Cutting, Metal Forming, Material Handling Equipment, Robotics, Semiconductor Machinery, Rubber and Plastics, Machinery, Other Applications
● By Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Metals and Machinery Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Medical, Printing and Paper, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Other Industry
● By Geography: The global motion control industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Motion control refers to the automation process that deals with moving individual parts of a machine in a controlled manner to ensure that they move precisely and correctly so that the machine or device functions as intended. That encompasses and improves every technology related to controlling the movement of objects commonly used in packaging, production lines, and assembly industries where the accuracy of movement is of vital importance.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Motion Control Market Trends
4. Motion Control Industry Restraints
5. Motion Control Market Size And Growth Rate
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
