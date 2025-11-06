Metal Valve Market Set to Reach $340.48 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Metal Valve Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Metal Valve Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, there has been consistent growth in the size of the metal valve market. This market will witness a leap from $279.36 billion in 2024 to $288.94 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The historic growth phase has been influenced by factors such as industrialization, expansion in the oil and gas industry, the development of water and wastewater infrastructure, energy production, and the growth of the manufacturing sector.

The market size of metal valves is predicted to experience consistent growth in the forthcoming years, reaching a size of $340.48 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Green energy transition, intelligent and IoT-enabled valves, solutions for water scarcity, environmental rules, and global infrastructure enhancements are some of the reasons for this growth in the projection period. Also, within this same timeframe, some of the main trends will include energy-efficient valves, digital twin technology, innovative valve materials, customization, specialization, and remote valve control.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Metal Valve Market?

The chemical industry's expansion is likely to fuel the progress of the metal valves market in the future. Various types of metal valves such as butterfly, ball, gate, check, globe, plug, and actuated valves are integral to chemical processing, and this contributes significantly to the expansion of the metal valves market. A report by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), a trade organization representing American chemical firms, states that chemical output in the U.S is robust, with all sectors experiencing growth. The ACC predicts an increase of 2.4% in output by 2023 and an upsurge of 5.5% in capital project expenditure the same year. Therefore, the burgeoning chemical industry is forecasted to further stimulate the growth of the metal valves market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Metal Valve Market?

Major players in the Metal Valve include:

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co

• IMI plc

• Atlas Copco AB

• The Flowserve Corporation

• The Crane Company

• KITZ Corporation

• Metso Oyj

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

• Globe Union Industrial Corp.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Metal Valve Market?

Product innovation has emerged as a significant trend in the metal valve market, with leading companies introducing advanced technology products to gain a competitive edge. For example, Warren Controls, a U.S.-based valve producer for commercial, industrial, and various other sectors, unveiled the 2900 Series industrial control valves in 2022. These valves find uses in the food and beverage industry as well as in different manufacturing activities. The remarkable and innovative features comprise a robust cast iron body and a choice of trim materials such as bronze, 300 stainless steel, 17-4PH stainless steel, and Alloy 6, among other elements.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Metal Valve Market

The metal valve market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Industrial Valve, Fluid Power Valve and Hose Fitting, Plumbing Fixture Fitting and Trim, Other Metal Valve and Pipe Fitting

2) By Product: Pressure Reducing Valves, Safety/Relief Valves, Control Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves, Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Other Products

3) By End User Industry: Chemicals, Marine, Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Industrial Valve: Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Pressure Relief Valves

2) By Fluid Power Valve And Hose Fitting: Pneumatic Valves, Hydraulic Valves, Hose Fittings

3) By Plumbing Fixture Fitting And Trim: Faucets, Showerheads, Bathtub Spouts, Plumbing Trim Accessories

4) By Other Metal Valve And Pipe Fitting: Flanged Fittings, Butt Weld Fittings, Threaded Fittings, Socket Weld Fittings

Global Metal Valve Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the metal valve market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed by Western Europe as the second largest contributor. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

