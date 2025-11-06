Demand for Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $1177.76 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market Be By 2025?

The market size for processed alumina and aluminum has experienced consistent growth over the past few years. It is projected to rise from $959.87 billion in 2024 to $990.02 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historical period include global economic tendencies, the cost of raw materials, technological progression, and end-user industries.

The market size of processed alumina and aluminum is predicted to witness consistent expansion in the upcoming years. It is projected to reach $1177.76 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The anticipated growth during this period can be credited to factors such as sustainability initiatives, infrastructure development, electric vehicles (evs), and supply chain resilience. Key trends forecasted for this timeframe encapsulate electrification and lightweighting, investment in advanced materials, additive manufacturing, increased digitalization and connectivity, along with collaboration and partnerships.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market Landscape?

The growth of the alumina and aluminium industry is fueled by the surge in construction activities in emerging markets. The sector of the commercial industry involved in the creation, maintenance, and repair of infrastructures is known as the construction industry. This industry is a major consumer of aluminium commodities, including aluminium alloys, sheets, and extrusions, which are extensively used in various construction applications like the production of windows, doors, roofing, siding, and structural elements. As the volume of construction work increases, so does the need for aluminium in these applications. Countries that demonstrated vigorous construction activity include China, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. For example, data from the US Census Bureau, a government agency of the United States, shows that in July 2024, the worth of construction projects escalated from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. This swift escalation in construction work has played a crucial role in the expansion of the alumina and aluminium manufacturing and processing industry.

Who Are The Top Players In The Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market?

Major players in the Processed Alumina And Aluminum include:

• Hindalco Industries Ltd.

• China Hongqiao Group Limited

• Novelis Inc

• Rio Tinto

• Alcoa Corporation

• United Co RUSAL PLC

• Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

• Glencore International

• Emirates Global Aluminum

• Norsk Hydro ASA

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market?

Aluminium producers are increasingly utilizing furnace insulators to limit energy waste during the smelting process. Furnace insulators are materials that can withstand high temperatures and are employed to provide thermal insulation in furnaces. Enhanced furnace insulators are capable of withstanding temperatures up to 1200 degrees Celsius and exhibit less than 1% shrinkage at 700 degrees Celsius. Additionally, they offer superior resistance to thermal shocks, abrasive materials, and chemicals. Recent experiments have demonstrated that, in terms of thermal conductance, the cutting-edge low bio-persistent fibre-based board furnace insulator outperforms calcium silicate by roughly 20% at 600 degrees Celsius and 15% at 800 degrees Celsius. Key providers of these furnace insulators include companies such as Morgan, Thermal Products Company, and Nichias.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market

The processed alumina and aluminum market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Aluminum Products From Purchased Aluminum, Secondary Smelted and Alloyed Aluminum, Refined Alumina And Primary Aluminum Production

2) By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum Products From Purchased Aluminum: Cast Products, Rolled Products, Extruded Products

2) By Secondary Smelted And Alloyed Aluminum: Recycled Aluminum Alloys, Recycled Aluminum Ingots

3) By Refined Alumina And Primary Aluminum Production: Calcined Alumina, Non-Calcined Alumina, Primary Aluminum Ingots, Primary Aluminum Alloys

Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the processed alumina and aluminum market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with Western Europe following as the runner-up. The report covers the market trends in several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, maintaining the focus on their status and projected growth.

