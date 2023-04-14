Global API Management Market Is Projected To Grow At A 30.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

API Management Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “API Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the API management market. As per TBRC’s API management industry forecast, the API management market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.39 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 30.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the API management global market is due to the growing utilization of data-driven decision-making. North America region is expected to hold the largest API management market share. Major players in the API management industry include IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Software, Software AG, Axway Software.

API Management Market Segments

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment: On-premises, Cloud

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Size Enterprises

By Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation, Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Verticals (Education and Energy and Utilities)

By Geography: The global API management industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

API management is the process of designing, distributing, publishing, and controlling APIs that create APIs or use others' APIs to monitor activity and ensure that the needs of the developers and applications using the API are being met.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. API Management Market Trends

4. API Management Market Drivers And Restraints

5. API Management Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

