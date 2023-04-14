Cold Pain Therapy Market Size Expected To Reach $2.09 Billion By 2027

Cold Pain Therapy Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cold Pain Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cold pain therapy market trends. As per TBRC’s cold pain therapy market forecast, the cold pain therapy market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.09 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the cold pain therapy market value is due to the increased importance of gym activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest cold pain therapy market share. Major players in the cold pain therapy industry include Unexo Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Össur Corporate, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A.

Cold Pain Therapy Market Segments

By Product: OTC Products, Prescription Products

By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, E- Pharmacies

By Application: Musculoskeletal Disorders, Post-operative Therapy, Sports Injuries, Post-trauma Therapy

By Geography: The global cold pain therapy industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cold pain therapy refers to a therapy used to reduce inflammation and swelling effectively. The primary purpose is to treat injuries that cause pain by lowering the temperature at the surface of the area affected by the pain. It helps to slow the rate of tissue damage around a joint or tendon.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cold Pain Therapy Market Trends

4. Cold Pain Therapy Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Cold Pain Therapy Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

