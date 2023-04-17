Breaking News | Declaratory Statement Obtained

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking News | Harris Bricken attorneys Robert Kossick and Frederic Rocafort successfully obtained a declaratory statement for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) on behalf of one of the firm’s clients, clarifying a statutory ambiguity regarding tobacco licensing requirements. As a result, our client now has the legal certainty that their planned activities do not require a license from DBPR. Messrs. Kossick and Rocafort are both licensed in Florida.

