Breaking News | Declaratory Statement Obtained

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking News | Harris Bricken attorneys Robert Kossick and Frederic Rocafort successfully obtained a declaratory statement for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) on behalf of one of the firm’s clients, clarifying a statutory ambiguity regarding tobacco licensing requirements. As a result, our client now has the legal certainty that their planned activities do not require a license from DBPR. Messrs. Kossick and Rocafort are both licensed in Florida.

Harris Bricken is an international law firm with lawyers in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Mexico City, Barcelona, and Beijing. With over a decade in business, we know how important it is to understand our clients’ businesses and goals. We rely on our strong client relationships, our experience and our professional network to help us get the job done.

