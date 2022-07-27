Harris Bricken and Its Attorneys Recognized in Chambers USA 2022 Guide

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chambers and Partners, a London-headquartered research company that publishes detailed rankings of the world’s leading law firms and lawyers, recently named Harris Bricken one of the top cannabis law firms in the United States, in Band 2, and singled out two of our cannabis business lawyers for special recognition. This was the second straight year that the firm, as well as Hilary Bricken and Vince Sliwoski, all took home honors.

Chambers and Partners assess law firms on criteria including:

-Technical legal ability

-Professional Conduct

-Client service

-Commercial astuteness

-Diligence

-Commitment



Chambers and Partners ranked Harris Bricken Los Angeles partner Hilary Bricken as a Band 1 lawyer in Cannabis Law: the Western United States for the second straight year, describing her as “very prominent in the market.” Chambers and Partners went on to say, “She is a top-notch regulatory lawyer and expert in California. I hold her in high regard.”

Hilary is one of the premier cannabis business and regulatory attorneys in the United States and is licensed to practice law in California, Washington, and Florida. As chair of Harris Bricken’s Regulated Substances practice group, she helps cannabis companies of all sizes with their cannabis-related business and regulatory needs.



Harris Bricken Portland partner Vince Sliwoski was also honored for his work in Cannabis Law and ranked as a Band 3 lawyer, for the second straight year. He was described as “a very good lawyer” who is “extremely helpful and he knows the market really well.”

Vince is Harris Bricken’s managing partner. He runs our law firm’s award-winning Canna Law Blog and Psychedelics Law Blog and regularly confers with the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission on agency rules and policy. Vince has been hired by the Oregon State Bar and private parties as an expert witness in several cannabis-related disputes. He also taught one of the first law school courses nationwide on Cannabis Law & Policy, from 2017 to 2021.

For more information about Harris Bricken’s Cannabis Law practice, visit our website. To read our thoughts on cannabis industry legislation, regulation and compliance, please visit our Canna Law Blog