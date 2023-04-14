Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Heartbeat Protection Act

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 300, the Heartbeat Protection Act, which prohibits abortions once the unborn child has a detectible heartbeat.

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

While other states like California and New York have legalized infanticide up until birth, Governor DeSantis has enacted historic measures to defend the dignity of human life and transform Florida into a pro-family state. In 2022, Governor DeSantis signed groundbreaking legislation to encourage responsible and involved fatherhood in Florida through educational programs, mentorship programs, and one-on-one support. Also in 2022, Governor DeSantis signed SB 7034, which expands support for foster parents and opportunities for foster children. In 2021, Governor DeSantis signed SB 2518, which helps reduce maternal mortality rates by extending postpartum eligibility for Medicaid from 60 days to 12 months post-delivery.

In addition to legislating pro-family policies, this year’s Framework for Freedom Budget includes permanent sales tax exemptions for baby and toddler necessities, including cribs and strollers, as well as tax holidays on children’s books, toys, athletic equipment, and pet food. It includes more than $96 million to support foster parents, caregivers, and children. It also includes nearly $143 million to enhance services for pregnant and postpartum women and children, which will improve maternal health outcomes for women at high risk for maternal morbidity.

All of these measures combined show that Florida is truly committed to building culture of life by adopting family first policies and protecting life at all stages.

###