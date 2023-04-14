Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 14-17) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Closures for improvement projects are scheduled along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (April 14-17). The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra time and plan on using alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Interstate 10 closed between the SR 51/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” and Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 17) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 3rd Street (near the tunnel) and Baseline Road closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Detours : Eastbound I-10 and southbound SR 51 traffic approaching the closure can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and travel to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley also can use I-10 to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass the closure.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 17) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road, Pinnacle Peak Road and Rose Garden Lane also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 to approach downtown Phoenix area (Reminder: Southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed this weekend). Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Mesa and Val Vista drives from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Alma School Road and Country Club Drive also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as detours.

Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17) for new interchange construction. Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 to reach I-17.

Eastbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) narrowed to one lane between SR 85 and Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (April 15) for widening project. Westbound I-10 (toward Los Angeles) then narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and SR 85 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 17). Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Westbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 closed overnight from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday (April 15) for barrier removal. Detours will be in place.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.