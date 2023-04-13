Governor Cooper Statement on Mifepristone Ruling

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,425 in the last 365 days.
NORTH CAROLINA, April 13 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on mifepristone:
The continued use of this proven safe drug is critical to women’s health and the fallout from these rulings shows the chaotic and damaging consequences of striking down 50 years of constitutional protections in Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court should stop this legal charade and immediately restore full access to this medication."
###