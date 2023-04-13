Caldwell Reports Second Quarter Results

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,516 in the last 365 days.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. CWLCWLPF today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2023 second quarter ended February 28, 2023. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.
Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)
|
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|
|2.28.23
|2.28.22
|2.28.23
|2.28.22
|
Professional fees - Caldwell
|16,705
|27,258
|33,680
|53,850
|
Professional fees - IQTalent1
|4,745
|12,550
|11,459
|24,272
|
Consolidated professional fees
|21,450
|39,808
|45,139
|78,122
|
Direct expense reimbursements
|133
|135
|352
|251
|
Revenues
|21,583
|39,943
|45,491
|78,373
|
Cost of sales
|18,266
|30,271
|39,191
|60,703
|
Reimbursed direct expenses
|133
|135
|352
|251
|
Gross profit
|3,184
|9,537
|5,948
|17,419
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses4
|6,070
|3,820
|11,159
|9,774
|
Restructuring expenses2
|-
|-
|2,530
|-
|
Acquisition-related expenses3
|204
|690
|879
|1,491
|
Operating (loss) profit
|(3,090
|)
|5,027
|(8,620
|)
|6,154
|
Finance (expenses) recovery
|(56
|)
|(194
|)
|64
|(178
|)
|
(Loss) earnings before tax
|(3,146
|)
|4,833
|(8,556
|)
|5,976
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|(826
|)
|1,331
|(2,293
|)
|1,729
|
Net earnings (loss) after tax
|(2,320
|)
|3,502
|(6,263
|)
|4,247
|
Basic earnings per share
|$
|(0.090
|)
|$
|0.137
|$
|(0.242
|)
|$
|0.166
"The second quarter brought stabilization in overall hiring demand, albeit at levels that were lower than the same period last year - a record-breaking fiscal year for us," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Clients who have been broadly talking about resuming hiring have, in part, pushed those plans further into calendar 2023 pending more certainty on evolving economic conditions. At Caldwell, our executive search team is a group of seasoned professionals who have experience advising clients through multiple economic cycles; they're using their expertise to find business in a suppressed market."
"At IQTalent, our on-demand talent acquisition augmentation business, we saw further revenue erosion in the first part of the quarter, followed by stabilization in the past several months. As a result, in January IQTalent reduced staffing levels to the stabilized business demand to lower costs and minimize operating losses at current professional fee levels. Our March 1 spin off of IQTalent's software business and related development team will further reduce costs going forward."
Wallace continued: "We remain optimistic about our ability to return to profitability in the fiscal year and have full confidence in the strength of our spectrum of service offerings, our team and our future. Our clients value our ability to provide seamless support for their talent acquisition needs at all levels and we are focused on identifying opportunities to cross-collaborate between our two business segments."
For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Caldwell Partners
Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.
Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange CWL and trade on the OTCQX Market CWLPF. Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Chris Beck, CPA, President and Chief Financial Officer
cbeck@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (617) 934-1843
Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
clomot@caldwellpartners.com
+1 (516) 830-3535
TABLES:
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
|
|As at
|As at
|
|February 28
|August 31
|
|2023
|2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|8,821
|35,668
|
Accounts receivable
|14,976
|22,882
|
Income taxes receivable
|3,337
|1,280
|
Unbilled revenue
|5,445
|6,495
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|3,541
|2,758
|
|36,120
|69,083
|
Non-current assets
|
Investments
|753
|736
|
Advances
|1,051
|241
|
Property and equipment
|1,904
|2,035
|
Right-of-use assets
|4,147
|5,345
|
Intangible assets
|170
|190
|
Goodwill
|11,267
|8,928
|
Deferred income taxes
|7,767
|4,730
|
Total assets
|63,179
|91,288
|
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|4,944
|4,021
|
Compensation payable
|21,904
|43,866
|
Lease liability
|1,285
|1,817
|
|28,133
|49,704
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Compensation payable
|1,222
|2,105
|
Lease liability
|3,952
|4,414
|
|33,307
|56,223
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
Share capital
|12,554
|12,554
|
Contributed surplus
|15,154
|15,045
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,921
|960
|
Total equity
|29,872
|35,065
|
Total liabilities and equity
|63,179
|91,288
|
|
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|
|February 28
|February 28
|
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Professional fees
|21,450
|39,808
|45,139
|78,122
|
Direct expense reimbursements
|133
|135
|352
|251
|
|21,583
|39,943
|45,491
|78,373
|
|
Cost of sales expenses
|
Cost of sales
|18,266
|30,271
|39,191
|60,703
|
Reimbursed direct expenses
|133
|135
|352
|251
|
|18,399
|30,406
|39,543
|60,954
|
Gross profit
|3,184
|9,537
|5,948
|17,419
|
|14.8
|%
|24.0
|%
|13.2
|%
|22.3
|%
|
Selling, general and administrative
|6,070
|3,820
|11,159
|9,774
|
Restructuring expenses
|-
|-
|2,530
|-
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|204
|690
|879
|1,491
|
|6,274
|4,510
|14,568
|11,265
|
|
Operating (loss) profit
|(3,090
|)
|5,027
|(8,620
|)
|6,154
|
|
Finance expenses (income)
|
Interest expense on lease liability
|66
|107
|136
|219
|
Investment income
|(57
|)
|(2
|)
|(217
|)
|(7
|)
|
Foreign exchange income (loss)
|47
|89
|17
|(34
|)
|
(Loss) earnings before income tax
|(3,146
|)
|4,833
|(8,556
|)
|5,976
|
|
Income tax (recovery) expense
|(826
|)
|1,331
|(2,293
|)
|1,729
|
Net (loss) earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
|(2,320
|)
|3,502
|(6,263
|)
|4,247
|
|
(Loss) earnings per share
|
Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.090
|)
|$
|0.137
|(0.242
|)
|0.166
|
Diluted
|$
|(0.090
|)
|$
|0.135
|(0.242
|)
|0.163
|
|
|CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
|
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|February 28
|February 28
|
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|
|
Net (loss) earnings for the period
|(2,320
|)
|3,502
|(6,263
|)
|4,247
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings
|
Loss on marketable securities
|(7
|)
|(66
|)
|(11
|)
|(92
|)
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|157
|(136
|)
|972
|121
|
Comprehensive (loss) earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
|(2,170
|)
|3,300
|(5,302
|)
|4,276
|
|
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
|
|
|
|
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|Cumulative
|Loss on
|
|
|Retained Earnings/
|
|Contributed
|Translation
|Marketable
|Total
|
|(Deficit)
|Share Capital
|Surplus
|Adjustment
|Securities
|Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance - August 31, 2021
|(1,672
|)
|12,157
|15,063
|215
|(11
|)
|25,752
|
|
Net earnings for the six month period ended
|
February 28, 2022
|4,247
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,247
|
|
Employee share option plan share issue
|-
|122
|(22
|)
|-
|-
|100
|
|
Share-based payment expense
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|9
|
|
Loss on marketable securities available for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(92
|)
|(92
|)
|
|
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|121
|-
|121
|
|
Balance - February 28, 2022
|2,575
|12,279
|15,050
|336
|(103
|)
|30,137
|
|
Balance - August 31, 2022
|6,506
|12,554
|15,045
|1,043
|(83
|)
|35,065
|
|
Net loss for the six month period ended
|
February 28, 2023
|(6,263
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,263
|)
|
|
Share-based payment expense
|-
|-
|109
|-
|-
|109
|
|
Loss on marketable securities available for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(11
|)
|(11
|)
|
|
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|972
|-
|972
|
|
Balance - February 28, 2023
|243
|12,554
|15,154
|2,015
|(94
|)
|29,872
|
|
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
|
|
|
|Six months ended
|
|February 28
|
|2023
|2022
|
|
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
Net (loss) earnings for the period
|(6,263
|)
|4,247
|
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|223
|176
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|987
|1,064
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|27
|25
|
Amortization of advances
|408
|332
|
Interest expense on lease liabilities
|136
|219
|
Share based payment expense
|109
|9
|
Gain on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans
|(68
|)
|(91
|)
|
Right-of-use asset impairment
|297
|-
|
Changes in working capital
|(18,847
|)
|(18,000
|)
|
|
Investing activities
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|(2,179
|)
|(314
|)
|
Investment in convertible promissory note
|-
|(629
|)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|(59
|)
|(113
|)
|
Payment of advances
|(1,186
|)
|(255
|)
|
Repayment of advances
|211
|-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,213
|)
|(1,311
|)
|
|
Financing activities
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|(1,231
|)
|(1,167
|)
|
Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan
|-
|100
|
Sublease payments received
|-
|29
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,231
|)
|(1,038
|)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|588
|320
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(26,847
|)
|(14,048
|)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|35,668
|29,214
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|8,821
|15,166
|
|
SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.
