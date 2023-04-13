For Immediate Release:

April 13, 2023

Contact:

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Vote on Turkey, Waterfowl Seasons and Bag Limits

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will host its next public meeting at noon on April 27, 2023, at the Wyandotte County Historical Museum, 631 N. 126th St., Bonner Springs. The meeting will begin with an introduction of Commissioners and guests, a review of agenda items and approval of past minutes.

Commissioners will then have final discussions on the following staff recommendations before taking a vote:

Fall turkey season, bag limit and permits

The number of fall turkey hunters statewide has decreased substantially since 2015, at a rate of approximately 20 percent per year. In 2019, the statewide fall turkey season dates were reduced from October 1 through January 31 to October 1 through November 10, beginning in fall 2020. The estimated annual statewide fall harvest is less than 500 birds. While this is a small proportion of the statewide population, fall harvest is an additive source of mortality for turkeys – especially when hens are harvested. For these reasons, staff are recommending suspending the fall season statewide, beginning with the 2023 season.

Spring turkey season, bag limit and permits

To reduce the overall turkey harvest, staff are recommending reducing bag limits in Unit 1 (northwest) and Unit 2 (northcentral) from two birds to one bird.

To reduce overall hunting pressure and turkey harvest, staff are recommending reducing nonresident hunting participation by 25 percent in each unit by utilizing a draw system.

To ensure residents in Unit 4 have the utmost opportunity to successfully apply for a Unit 4 permit, staff are recommending that Unit 4 permits not be valid in adjacent units.

PROPOSED 2024 spring turkey season dates: Youth/Hunters with disabilities: April 1-16, 2024 Archery: April 8-16, 2024 Firearm: April 17-May 31, 2024



PROPOSED 2023-2024 waterfowl season dates and bag limits

Teal (High Plains): Sept. 16-24, 2023

Teal (Low Plains): Sept. 9-24, 2023

Youth, Veteran, Active Military (High Plains): Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2023

Youth, Veteran, Active Military (Low Plains Early): Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2023

Youth, Veteran, Active Military (Low Plains Late): Oct. 21-22, 2023

Youth, Veteran, Active Military (Low Plains Southeast): Nov. 4-5, 2023

Duck (High Plains): Oct. 7-Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 19-28, 2024

Duck (Low Plains Early): Oct. 7-Dec. 3, 2023 and Dec. 23, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024

Duck (Low Plains Late): Oct. 28-Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 20-28, 2024

Duck (Low Plains Southeast): Nov. 11, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024 and Jan. 13-28, 2024

White-fronted Geese: Oct. 28-Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 20-Feb. 11, 2024

Dark and Light Geese: Oct. 28-29, 2023 and Nov. 2, 2023-Feb. 11, 2024

Light Goose Conservation Order: Feb. 12-April 30, 2024

Following the public hearing portion of the meeting, Commissioners will welcome public comment on non-agenda items then hear an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a brief legislative update.

A general discussion period will follow, before Commissioners hear several Workshop Session items – proposed regulation changes that may be voted on at a future date.

Click HERE to see the complete agenda, including a list of Workshop Items being heard on April 27, 2023.

Before adjourning, Commissioners will once again set aside time for public comment on non-agenda items.

The public is welcome and encouraged to participate in person or virtually via Zoom. Virtual participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meeting will take place on June 22, 2023, at Acorns Resort in Milford.

###