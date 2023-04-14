Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Christopher G. Cantu

Former Edward Jones Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in Georgetown, Texas

GRANTS PASS, OR, US, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Georgetown, Texas. Partner | Wealth Manager Christopher G. Cantu is a former Edward Jones advisor with nine years of experience.

Originally from Abilene, Texas, Chris now resides in Georgetown. He earned Master of Arts (MA) degrees in Operational Art and Military Science from Air University, Montgomery, Alabama and Computer Resources / Information Management from Webster University, Webster Groves, Missouri. He also holds a BS in Electrical Engineering Technology from Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas.

This dedication to learning carries over into his work as a wealth manager. "I believe a commitment to learning about and understanding client needs is one of my key strengths as a financial advisor," says Chris. "To guide my clients with care and integrity, I must fully comprehend the scope of their needs."

A financial journey often requires stamina, patience, and courage to succeed. As a retired Air Force Colonel, this is familiar territory for Chris, a decorated combat commander and two-time Bronze Star recipient who has flown 288 combat/combat support sorties in three major conflicts. Guided by this unique experience, he advises clients to "only take as much risk as necessary in order to accomplish their goals." His personal motto is Fortitudine Vincimus, which translates to "By Endurance We Conquer."

"I understand the idea of setting a goal and working toward it with resolve," declares Chris, "and I believe that I was spared in combat for the purpose of serving others and making a positive difference in their lives."

Chris considers building relationships one of the most important aspects of his work. He deems it a privilege to serve his clients in attempting to create financial security throughout the various stages of their lives.

His areas of focus include:

• Small Business Owners

• Women in Transition

• Families/Individuals within 5-7 years of Retirement

"We're pleased to welcome Chris to Kingsview Partners," says CEO Sean McGillivray. "His impressive skillset and unique perspective complement and build on our mission: to provide Kingsview clients with an elevated standard of care."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.