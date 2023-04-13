COMMISSIONER MILLER: STATEMENT ON THE DIMMITT FIRE

STATEMENT ON THE DIMMITT FIRE BY TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER

“Texas agriculture received a tragic blow on the night of April 10th, when an explosion at a Panhandle dairy farm killed approximately 18,000 head of cattle and critically injured one agricultural worker. The Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County had one female agricultural worker trapped inside a building after the explosion and fire on Monday. She is being treated at UMC hospital in Lubbock. Our prayers and our best hopes go out to her and her loved ones. While devastating, I’m grateful that there were no further injuries to Ag workers or any loss of human life.”

“We don’t know all the facts yet surrounding this disaster, but I want all at TDA and in the agricultural community to keep the injured worker, her family, the dairy owners and their families, and the cattle owners and those who work at South Fork Dairy in their thoughts and prayers. This was the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history and the investigation and cleanup may take some time.”

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and we all want to know what the facts are. There are lessons to be learned and the impact of this fire may influence the immediate area and the industry itself. Once we know the cause and the facts surrounding this tragedy, we will make sure the public is fully informed - so tragedies like this can be avoided in the future.”

“My thanks go out to all the law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who came out to fight the flames and save lives. We stand with the people of Castro County and all those impacted by this horrific event.”