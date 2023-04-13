Suspects Sought in a Felony Assault Offense: 900 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Felony Assault offense that occurred on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:37 pm, the suspects and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspects began to assault the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.