For Immediate Release:
April 13, 2023
Contact:
Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs
nadia.marji@ks.gov
Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Vote on Turkey, Waterfowl Seasons and Bag Limits
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will host its next public meeting at noon on April 27, 2023, at the Wyandotte County Historical Museum, 631 N. 126th St., Bonner Springs. The meeting will begin with an introduction of Commissioners and guests, a review of agenda items and approval of past minutes.
Commissioners will then have final discussions on the following staff recommendations before taking a vote:
Fall turkey season, bag limit and permits
Spring turkey season, bag limit and permits
PROPOSED 2023-2024 waterfowl season dates and bag limits
Following the public hearing portion of the meeting, Commissioners will welcome public comment on non-agenda items then hear an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a brief legislative update.
A general discussion period will follow, before Commissioners hear several Workshop Session items – proposed regulation changes that may be voted on at a future date.
Click HERE to see the complete agenda, including a list of Workshop Items being heard on April 27, 2023.
Before adjourning, Commissioners will once again set aside time for public comment on non-agenda items.
The public is welcome and encouraged to participate in person or virtually via Zoom. Virtual participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.
An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.
The next Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meeting will take place on June 22, 2023, at Acorns Resort in Milford.
