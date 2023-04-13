All Traffic Solutions Introduces Mobile and Fully-Integrated ALPR Camera-Ready Trailers

All Traffic Solutions introduces their first camera-ready trailers, allowing customers to deploy their choice of cameras quickly and remotely.

All Traffic Solutions' ALPR camera-ready trailers are a preconfigured solution that provides an easy way to quickly deploy the customer's choice of license plate recognition cameras wherever needed, delivers optimal runtime for cameras, and saves customers time by being able to be monitored remotely.

All Traffic Solutions, a leader in the traffic safety space, is bringing a one-of-a-kind solution to the market with the launch of its new automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) camera-ready trailers. These trailers enable customers to deploy the ALPR camera system of their choice without dealing with cumbersome equipment or additional expenses each time they want to move the cameras to a different location.

Law Enforcement can choose which camera brand they prefer, and All Traffic Solutions works directly with the camera provider behind the scenes to seamlessly install the camera system on the trailer.

"This process saves our customers time because they don't need to consult with multiple vendors and upfitters to properly install the cameras, and they can be confident they're getting the maximum possible runtime. The trailers are delivered to the customer ready for immediate deployment and are incredibly easy to use and transport, so law enforcement agencies can act fast and quickly deploy cameras wherever they need to monitor license plates. This mobility can help law enforcement solve crimes faster," said All Traffic Solutions Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Carrie Fedders.

During the fall and winter months, All Traffic Solutions' ALPR camera-ready trailers provide an average runtime of between 9 and 23 days. During late spring and summer, the solar panels are able to keep the trailer charged continuously with no need to recharge batteries.

Using All Traffic Solutions' TraffiCloud® remote management software, customers can be alerted via text message or email when a trailer is tampered with or when batteries run low. The ability to monitor battery levels remotely helps customers know exactly when batteries need recharging and prevent accidental camera downtime. Tamper alerts include photos automatically captured by the trailer, so customers can take action to protect their equipment.

The ALPR camera-ready trailers are compatible with All Traffic Solutions' InstAlert variable message signs and SpeedAlert radar message signs, so law enforcement can share messages, reduce speeding, or collect traffic data while covertly capturing license plates.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide this out-of-the-box, easy-to-use solution as a result of our partnerships with ALPR camera providers. This type of direct collaboration benefits everyone by making it possible for us to provide unmatched versatility, flexibility, runtime, and ease of use for our customers. We look forward to developing similar partnerships with providers of other types of surveillance cameras to continue innovating new solutions moving forward," said All Traffic Solutions Partnership Account Manager, Cyndi Phillips.

