Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Measure Impact of Flooding in Southeast Florida on Local Businesses

Tallahassee, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the activation of the Business Damage Assessment Survey to measure the physical and economic impacts of the flooding event in Southeast Florida on local businesses. Survey responses will assist the state in accelerating recovery efforts by providing data on the needs of affected businesses.

Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Broward County Flooding” from the dropdown menu. If you need additional assistance with your business, please call 850-815-4925 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or email ESF18@EM.MyFlorida.com.

About DEO

