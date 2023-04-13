Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend

Glenwood Springs, Colo., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado ALPIB announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2023. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "ALPIB".

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $30.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2023. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

The dividend of $30.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.20 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.3 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado's Western Slope, mountains and Front Range, Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating — meaning it has earned a superior performance classification — from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates financial institutions' performance in the U.S. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol "ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com/media.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

Eric Gardey, Chief Financial Officer Alpine Banks of Colorado (970) 384-3257 ericgardey@alpinebank.com