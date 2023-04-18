Maria's Portuguese Table Takes PBS by Storm with First-Ever Series on Portuguese Food, Travel, and Culture in the USA

Wine Tasting in Pico, with award winning Czar Wine Maria learns all about Beekeeping on the island of Faial, Azores Portugal Enjoying freshly caught clams on the island of Sao Jorge, Azores Portugal

"Portuguese culture takes center stage in the US with award-winning PBS series, Maria's Portuguese Table, showcasing food, travel, and culture."

I am beyond proud of being the first person to bring Portuguese Culture to TV's Nationwide through PBS.” — Maria Lawton

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PBS has announced the premiere of Maria's Portuguese Table, the first-ever television series to showcase Portuguese food, travel, and culture in the United States. The award-winning series, hosted by Maria Lawton, takes viewers on a journey through the history, traditions, and flavors of Portugal, and celebrates the country's unique contributions to global cuisine.

Maria's Portuguese Table takes viewers on a journey through Portugal's regions, from the north to the south, exploring the history and traditions behind each dish. Lawton, a cookbook author and home cook, shares her family's recipes and stories, introducing viewers to the people, places, and ingredients that make Portuguese cuisine so special. Viewers will discover the secrets of making dishes like Cozido, Alcatra, and Bacalhau à Bras, as well as learn about Portuguese wines, and other cultural treasures.

"The production of Maria's Portuguese Table is a historic milestone for Portuguese culture in the United States," said Lawton. "I'm thrilled to be able to share the beauty and richness of Portugal's food, travel, and culture with viewers across the country, and to highlight the contributions that Portuguese immigrants have made to American cuisine and society."

PBS has praised the series as a unique and authentic exploration of Portuguese culture and expects it to be a hit with viewers. "Maria's Portuguese Table is an outstanding addition to our programming lineup," said PBS CEO Paula Kerger.

"We're delighted to be able to bring this groundbreaking series to our audiences and showcase the richness and diversity of Portuguese culture in the United States."

Maria's Portuguese Table premieres on PBS.org on Sunday’s at 7:00pm or visit https://watch.ripbs.org/show/marias-portuguese-table/ . For more information about the series, including episode descriptions and recipes, please visit www.azoreangreenbean.com

