Sikama International Strengthens Worldwide Distributor Network by Partnering with CMT Global to support Korean and International MarketsSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sikama International, a trusted provider of state-of-the-art reflow systems is proud to announce their new partnership with CMT, a global leader specializing in back-end semiconductor solutions.
CMT was formed in August 2010 by Mr. CW Kwak, who has over 30 years experience in the semiconductor industry. CMT offers both material and equipment solutions in the back-end semiconductor assembly market.
CMT is a unique global marketing and sales company. CMT focuses on a micro-level marketing working directly with clients and customers through offering specific projects, right beta sites, and global project management. CMT focuses on short-term projects to deliver sales on client’s current products, then offers mid-term projects for next 2-3 years, and long-term programs 5-10 years out to deliver continuous long-term growth and sustainability.
Sikama's new partnership with CMT will enable both companies to expand their reach to provide customers with an expansive range of solutions on a global platform. To learn more about Sikama International, visit www.sikama.com.
