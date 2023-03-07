Submit Release
Sikama International to Exhibit at DMEMS 2023

Interior of Sikama International, bright blue Falcon 5C machines in a row below a large Sikama International sign

Blue logo reading "Sikama International" with a silhouette of a blue falcon

Sikama's Logo

Sikama International will be exhibiting April 26th and 27th, 2023 at booth #506.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sikama International will be exhibiting at this year's Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show on April 26th and 27th in San Diego, California. Sikama International will be presenting their full line-up of Solder Reflow and support equipment, including their innovative Electron Attachment Fluxless Reflow technology.

Offering extremely efficient conductive thermal transport combined with radiant and convective heating, high throughput, low vibration, and the smallest physical and ecological footprint in the industry, Sikama International’s reflow systems provide an unbeatable solution.

Sikama supports a global customer base including wafer-level packaging, SMT component assembly, and power electronics applications. The Sikama product line provides solutions for fully automated production fabs to small R&D facilities.

Sikama International will have their full-featured Conduction + Convection Benchtop Reflow Oven on-site, highlighting their high versatility, value, and capability for less cost and floorspace.

Visit Sikama International at booth #506 to learn more about their exciting and innovative technology!

Jeffrey Blair
Sikama International
+1 8059621000
jeff@sikama.com
Sikama International: Reliable, Repeatable, Responsible Reflow

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Technology


