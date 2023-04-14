Gaited Horse Clinician, Carl Bledsoe, Appearing at Equine Affaire 2023

Visit Carl Bledsoe Horsemanship at booth C207

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equine Affaire, the world’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering, will feature gaited horse clinician, Carl Bledsoe, at the 2023 Ohio event. This event began Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, at the Ohio Expo Center. Event days are April 13th through April 16th. “Top industry professionals will come together at the 2023 Equine Affaire to share their expertise on a wide range of equestrian disciplines and topics and offer unparalleled learning opportunities. Equine Affaire is truly national and international in scope.“

Carl and his wife, Tammy, live in Talking Rock, Georgia. They are the co-founders of Carl Bledsoe Horsemanship. Carl was born into and raised up in the horse world. He has spent his life working with horses. A third generation horseman and a second generation trainer of Champion and World Champion Tennessee Walking Horses, he’s now an advocate for the sound Tennessee Walking Horse and other gaited breeds.

Bledsoe has a deep understanding of horses and their needs, and is dedicated to providing the best for them. “True horsemanship is about understanding, empathy and helping the horse feel safe in his surroundings. I want to be the best I can be for my horses. They deserve the best.” He asks, “what’s in it for the horse?” Carl’s focus is classical horsemanship training for the horse and rider of all breeds and disciplines. He specializes in gaited horse breeds.

Carl appeared as a guest speaker at the Sound Horse Conference in 2014 and the guest speaker representing the Tennessee Walking Horse in 2019 at the Equus Film Festival in Lexington, Kentucky. He has been the gaited clinician at many expos, including the 2018 Equifest in Hamburg, New York, the 2020 Horse World Expo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the 2021 Georgia Horse Fair in Conyers, Georgia and the 2022 Southern Equine Expo in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Carl was a guest judge for the 2022 Appalachian Trainer Face-Off. He appeared as the Gaited Horse Clinician at the 2023 Horse World Expo in March.

Readers can follow Carl’s work on his business Facebook page, ‘Just Gait’. Tammy shares updates about the horses currently in their training program and their upcoming clinic information. She also provides video commentary from Carl regarding various aspects of training and his experiences with horses. Be sure to ask Tammy about their product lines.

Carl and Tammy Bledsoe are, first and foremost, advocates for the horse. To learn more about Carl Bledsoe Horsemanship, please contact Tammy Bledsoe directly at 770-403-4635 or TLBLEDSOE2801@GMAIL.COM. Tammy will be happy to discuss their work and the various products and services they offer.

*****

American Equine Allies Association is a Georgia non profit corporation. The conviction that every horse owner in the United States needs to have the ability to safely re-home their horse, should a need arise, led to the formation of the organization. American Equine Awareness, its media awareness program, shares equine issues and news with the public through its media program.