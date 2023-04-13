Alcott Global Announces 2023 Leaders in Supply Chain Awards and Calls for Nominations

Leaders in Supply Chain Awards celebrates exceptional leadership in the global supply chain industry

Our unique event format is designed to facilitate knowledge sharing across industries and advice for all industry professionals” — Radu Palamariu, Managing Director at Alcott Global

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain excellence was in the spotlight during the troubled years of the pandemic, and there was a general increase in knowledge and awareness of what supply chains are and an increase in understanding of the significance of supply chains. The volatility of shipping rates and a shipping boat getting stuck in a canal, in recent years, made the headlines and have shown the world that supply chains are the nervous systems of global companies: “It’s easy to think of the supply chain as invisible when it works well. It’s like the air that you breathe. You take air for granted until the minute something goes wrong, and you start gasping for breath.” - Jim Rowan, CEO and President of Volvo Car, quote extracted from “From Source to Sold” book.

Alcott Global is pleased to announce the launch of the second edition of the annual Leaders in Supply Chain Awards, which celebrates exceptional leadership in the global supply chain industry. The awards ceremony will be a virtual event broadcast on September 12, 2023.

There are various aspects and metrics of excellence in supply chain management, that can be assessed at the company level, or the department level. The annual Leaders in Supply Chain Awards, organized by top-tier executive search company, Alcott Global, celebrates and highlights the important work that the supply chain leaders are doing on digitizing operations, decarbonization, and sustainability, as well as on creating a diverse and equitable environment for supply chain teams to thrive and excel.

Worldwide supply chain practitioners and executives alike are invited to nominate the supply chain leaders they admire and who have made a significant contribution to their organization in the past twelve (12) months. Nominations are open on the event page until May 10, 2023.

The preliminary eligibility for qualifying in becoming one of the Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders of 2023, is for the nominee to be in a regional or global role, covering end-to-end supply chain responsibilities, in a manufacturing company that has a minimum of USD 500 million in revenues.

Following the nominations, all eligible nominees will be invited to submit detailed case studies, with supported evidence of their achievements highlighting:

• leadership both personal philosophy and actions/impact on the team (direct reports), company, customers, suppliers, and industry

• digital transformation success stories: planning, execution, visibility - in physical or information processes areas

• projects with significant impact on the environment, social responsibility, equity, circularity, renewables, waste

• diversity breakthroughs: gender, race, ethnicity, sexual preference, personality types

The Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders will be identified through the detailed reviews and assessments of the jury formed by industry experts:

• Daniel Stanton, Mr. Supply Chain

• Deborah Dull, Vice President, Global Supply Chain Sustainability Leader, Genpact

• Sheri Hinish, Principal, Global Sustainability Innovation and Ecosystem Leader, EY

• Beth Morgan, Founder & CEO of boom!

• Radu Palamariu, Managing Director Asia Pacific & Europe at Alcott Global

Additionally, over 1000 C-level executives will be invited to vote for the Popularity Awards.

"I am thrilled to recognize and reward the leaders in the supply chain industry who inspire their teams, adopt digital technologies, constantly innovate in sustainability, are great leaders, and achieve business goals," says Radu Palamariu, Managing Director at Alcott Global. "Our unique event format is designed to facilitate knowledge sharing across industries and advice for all industry professionals."

Last year's Leaders in Supply Chain Awards Gala was a resounding success. The event received extensive coverage in the press, with over 300 articles reaching a potential audience of 1.1 million people. A total of 136 Supply Chain Leaders from 106 countries and 110 companies were nominated, 25% from North America, 7% from Latin America, 28% from Europe, and the remaining 40% from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The submissions revealed inspiring stories documented with verifiable results of high-achieving individuals. “Shining the light” was not only a figure of speech, as the Gala Awards for Leaders in Supply Chain was a highly visible event. The supply chain was finally where it is supposed to be – celebrated through its leaders at Nasdaq on October 4, 2022.

The 2023 Leaders in Supply Chain Awards will maintain focus on highlighting accomplished leaders in the field, offering exclusive industry recognition and unparalleled opportunities for engagement with leading supply chain experts worldwide. For more information and to submit a nomination, please visit the event page.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global provides Executive Search and Learning Solutions for the world’s top companies in eCommerce, supply chain, logistics, and tech in transportation with offices in Singapore and Switzerland. We focus our efforts at a global level, as we have projects for US, LATAM, European and Asian markets since our global clients have different challenges in each region. We aim to become the long-term partner for our clients in attracting, retaining, and developing supply chain and logistics talent. Our latest projects, the launch of the Alcott Global Supply Chain Academy or the Supplify platform (https://getsupplify.com/) are tools enabling us to be true to our vision of connecting the Supply Chain Ecosystem and Upgrading it.

Leaders in Supply Chain Awards 2023