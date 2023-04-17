Jonckers develops Drupal Connection to AI-powered Translation Platform for fast, quality and cost-effective translations

Drupal Connection to AI-powered Translation Platform for fast, quality, and cost-effective translations

The connector allows Drupal users to send content for translation directly from the CMS to Jonckers’ proprietary AI-powered translation platform, WordsOnline

With tight content delivery deadlines, marketers don’t have the time to email files back and forth, or ask for progress updates. Marketers can now send content for translation in just a few clicks.” — Nicola Meinders, Global Marketing Director

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonckers, a global leader in language platform technology and multilingual solutions, has developed a connector to the open-source web content management system (CMS) Drupal. The connector allows companies that use Drupal to send content for translation directly from the CMS to Jonckers’ proprietary AI-powered translation platform, WordsOnline.

Jonckers’ Global Marketing Director, Nicola Meinders, says “Localization can pose a real challenge for content marketers and digital marketers. With such tight content delivery deadlines, marketers don’t have the time to spend emailing source files back and forth, or constantly asking for progress updates from their localization provider. Our integration with Drupal allows users to send their content off for translation in just a few clicks, without ever needing to leave the Drupal interface. Users will also receive their own personal dashboard in WordsOnline, which provides full visibility into their projects’ progress.”

WordsOnline is an AI-powered translation platform developed by Jonckers: the content is first translated using neural machine translation, before being post-edited by Jonckers’ global community of accredited linguists.

The platform presents a continuous localization model for all languages. It allows customers to continuously send new or updated source content for translation, and to receive those modules back in Drupal’s formatting, all in a continuous and automated manner. This means customers can publish their content in multiple languages simultaneously.

This automated workflow cuts down on management time and costs as well as improving the localization experience on the customer’s side, as it removes the need for constant emails back-and-forth regarding translation packages and provides full transparency on progress and cost. WordsOnline provides a scalable solution to Jonckers’ customers.

Companies that use Drupal can now benefit from an automated, end-to-end localization experience that integrates with their chosen CMS platform, thanks to Jonckers’ Drupal connector.

Contact Nicola Meinders – marketing@jonckers.com

About Jonckers and WordsOnline

● Jonckers was established in 1994 as a privately owned language services provider

● In 2015 Jonckers developed a cloud-based AI platform called WordsOnline, created to reduce cost and translate big volumes, within a small timeframe.

● Jonckers has a curated, trained and managed multilingual community that can scale in size, domain knowledge and skills. It deploys these resources to support companies that are going global or require multilingual expertise in developing AI solutions or data processing/analytics.

● In 2021 WordsOnline launched an Online Ordering and Subscription model for its language services. This enables new customers to experience the future of translation. Visit www.wordsonline.com for more details.