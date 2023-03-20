JONCKERS Wins Silver Stevie® Award For Customer Service

Jonckers Award Winning Translation Services - Best Customer Service

Selected from more than 2,300 nominations for 90 award categories, JONCKERS application detailed the challenges of meeting client's localization priorities.

We’re delighted that the hard work our Customer Success Team put in to continuously deliver quality translations to our clients is recognized.” — Nicola Meinders, Global Marketing Director

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JONCKERS has been presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

JONCKERS nomination shows how they meet the challenges of Microsoft’s localization priorities as per their approved case study.

Nicola Meinders, Global Marketing Director of JONCKERS, says, "We’re delighted that our hard work to deliver quality translations to our clients is recognized. Our teams deliver urgent, overnight translations for Microsoft, while still maintaining commitments to ongoing work of around a million words a month. The communication and excellent relationship we have with Microsoft makes for a powerful partnership."

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2024 competition will be accepted starting this July.

Readers can download their own copy of the Microsoft Customer Case Study, from which the nomination was written via www.jonckers.com/microsoft

About JONCKERS

Since 1994, JONCKERS has been a leading force in professional translation services and localization technologies, supporting top international brands’ global presence with speed and efficiency.

In 2015 the company developed a cloud-based AI platform called WordsOnline, created to reduce cost and translate big volumes, within a small timeframe.

We offer end-to-end language services including human translation, MT, MT and human review, through to functional testing and content creation services.

JONCKERS promises a scalable team of technology and language experts, to support your business in accelerating its presence on a worldwide stage.

Our processes follow the international ISO standards for our industry.

Contact:

Nicola Meinders

marketing@jonckers.com

Visit: www.JONCKERS.com and our order directly on www.WordsOnline.com

Contact: marketing@jonckers.com

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

