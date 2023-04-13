Videosys and Grass Valley to Demonstrate Remote Camera Control for REMI Live Streaming Productions at NAB Show 2023

With NAB 2023 in Las Vegas fast approaching, Videosys will be demonstrating REMI remote camera production using Grass Valley cameras.
CRAWLEY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Videosys, a leading provider of cutting-edge camera control systems, and Grass Valley, a leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment market, are excited to announce their demonstration of remote camera control for REMI live streaming productions at NAB Show 2023 in Las Vegas.
Wireless camera control via Ethernet provides great flexibility and convenience for live productions. This innovative solution for Grass Valley’s latest LDX 100 series cameras allows remote adjustment of camera settings without the need for a serial connection, offering enhanced control and ease of use for broadcasters.
Colin Tomlin, Managing Director of Videosys, states: "We are proud to showcase this new development at NAB Show. Our remote camera systems and solutions have always been at the forefront of the industry, and we are excited to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in live production. This is just one example of how we are working to enhance the capabilities of our customers and provide them with the best tools for their productions."
Videosys and Grass Valley will be exhibiting their latest technology at the Videosys booth LV78952 and the Grass Valley booth C2408. For more information about Videosys' remote camera control systems, please visit their website.
About Videosys Broadcast - Videosys Broadcast is a UK-based company that designs and manufactures wireless camera systems and remote camera control solutions for the broadcast industry. With over 20 years of experience, they have become a trusted partner for many leading broadcasters and production companies around the world. Their innovative and reliable technology has been used in a wide range of live events, from major sports broadcasts to entertainment shows and music festivals. Videosys Broadcast is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help their clients enhance their productions and improve the viewing experience for audiences.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.