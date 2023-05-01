Submit Release
The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Earns GuideStar’s Highest Seal of Transparency

The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is proud to have earned a Platinum level Guidestar Nonprofit Profile

A GuideStar Platinum Seal Allows Donors to Focus on Progress and Results.

The Lampkin Foundation stands out from most Foundations because the Founder himself is always hands-on and displays what a ‘hero’ in the community should be.”
— Lousine Karibian, CEO The World Networks
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation today earned the 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. By sharing metrics that highlight the progress the Lampkin Foundation is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios.

"The Lampkin Foundation works hard every day to earn the trust of its donors and community of supporters,” said D’Andre Lampkin, Board Chair of the Lampkin Foundation. “Our donors' contributions matter. They ensure that our efforts and programs are able to thrive. We think it is important for donors to see the results of their donations. We are proud to share these results in a highly visual manner. We are a new organization and as we continue to grow we want to reassure donors that their contributions are being used wisely and in a manner that maximizes our ability to contribute effectively to the communities we serve.”

To reach the Platinum level, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation added extensive information to its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, the Lampkin Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance.

"The Lampkin Foundation stands out from most Foundations because the Founder himself is always hands-on and displays what a ‘hero’ in the community should be. It has been a delight working with them and we will continue to support them for the years to come," said Lousine Karibian, Founder of The World Networks and Lampkin Foundation Community Partner.

"I encourage you to visit our Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar to see what we're all about," added D’Andre Lampkin. “We’re thrilled that our Platinum Seal of Transparency and the associated benefits help us better communicate our organization’s exciting initiatives at a global scale."

