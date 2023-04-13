Mania Merrikhi Brings Decades of Communications Experience to New Role as Group CCO of D&B Properties

D&B Properties, a leading real estate brokerage firm in Dubai, announced today the appointment of Mania Merrikhi as Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Properties, a leading real estate brokerage firm in Dubai, announced today the appointment of Mania Merrikhi as Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Merrikhi, who previously served as the Director of Marketing & Business Development for nearly two years at the company, will be overseeing a wide range of divisions, including Associated Directors, Real Estate Asset Leaders (REAL), Real Estate Commercial Experts (RECE), D&B Investment & Advisory, Homes & Beyond, Off Plan Sales, Secondary Sales, Associated Directors, Regional Directors, Marketing, and Business Development.
As Group CCO of D&B Properties, Merrikhi is responsible for managing the company's financial performance, monitoring market trends, and identifying areas for business development. This involves conducting market research and analysing data to identify potential risks and opportunities, as well as creating financial reports and forecasts to guide decision-making.
Adham Younis, the Group CEO of D&B Properties, expressed his excitement for Merrikhi’s appointment, stating, "In her time at D&B Properties, Mania has been an instrumental asset to our success, and we look forward to watching her take on new responsibilities in this role. We extend our biggest congratulations to Mania and wish her all the success in her new endeavour."
Mania Merrikhi, the Group CCO of D&B Properties, commented, “I am thrilled to be a part of Dubai’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. The city’s commitment to innovation and sustainability has created an ideal ecosystem for real estate development, with the latest initiatives such as the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan ensuring a sustainable future for the city. The government's effervescent efforts towards creating a conducive environment for investors and the latest regulatory initiatives, such as long-term resident visas for first-time home buyers, further reinforce the city's attraction as a prime real estate hub.”
Merrikhi continued, “At D&B Properties we remain steadfast in our assurance to providing our clients with premium properties that cater to their exacting demands. With the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Authority's (RERA) commitment to industry transparency and standardisation, we ensure that our clients have access to secure and reliable investments. Our robust portfolio of off-plan and completed properties offers diverse options for individuals and investors seeking to capitalise on the burgeoning market.”
Merrikhi brings over two decades of experience in innovative communications to her new role as Group CCO. Her career highlights include her role as Head of Communications at JAFZA, a DP World company, where she pioneered game-changing business initiatives that led to increased revenue growth and brand visibility across markets.
As an active member of the AMSI Voices Committee and a supporter of various charitable organizations, Merrikhi's unique skill set, including her ability to connect with people easily and her sharp insights, drives successful execution for any content-rich project or idea that comes into fruition under scrutiny from this executive leader.
Merrikhi is looking forward to embracing this new opportunity and is determined to steer growth and success for D&B Properties in her capacity as Group CCO.
About D&B Properties
With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com
