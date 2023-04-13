Aventis Learning Group Hosted a Successful Metaverse Learning Festival for Notable Industry Participants

Aventis Learning Group hosted a Metaverse Learning Festival on March 31, 2023, with guest speakers sharing their expertise and knowledge.

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Learning Group hosted a Metaverse Learning Festival on March 31, 2023, with guest speakers sharing their expertise and knowledge. The event garnered over 60 participants, with notable mentions from companies such as Hugosave, UpGrad, IMDA, DBS, HSBC, MOE, MOH, Fujiflim, Capitaland, NYP, UOB, Trust Bank, NUS, and SPH.

This online event was conducted on Metaverse. The event organiser, Aventis Learning Group had invited five experienced and senior guest speakers. The speakers include Dr. Loretta Chen, Mr Alvin Lam, Mr Truman Ng, Mr Dwight Fonseka and Mr Shaun Sung.

The guest speakers delivered informative speeches, engaging the audience with their knowledge and insights on Metaverse. Participants were particularly impressed with the expertise shared during the event, and many praised the speakers' ability to explain complex concepts in simple terms. Some hot and demanding topics such as Metaverse for Good, Artificial Intelligence & Business Automation, Cloud-Native and Deep Learning & Machine Learning were covered during the event.

Mr Shaun Sung, Chief Metaverse Officer of Aventis Metaverse shared "The Learning Festival was a resounding success, showcasing the massive potential and impact of Metaverse in the field of education and learning. I am thrilled to see the enthusiasm and engagement from the participants, and the innovative ways in which Metaverse is transforming the future of education. This event further solidifies our commitment to push the boundaries of what is possible and to bring the power of Metaverse to the forefront of the education sector."

The event concluded with a Q&A session where participants asked questions, and the speakers provided answers, which was shared on Aventis social media. Member of the public can view the highlights on Aventis’ YouTube Channel.

In addition, Ms Lim Chye Fen, Branding and Marketing Manager of Aventis Learning Group also shared “The team is working on the next Learning Festival that is expected to commence in early July 2023. This upcoming Learning Festival will be covering topics on Mental Wellness and Development. Attendees can expect new learning experience in our next Learning Festival.”

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading Graduate School that is dedicated to the Professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, the institution has been the pioneer of Professional and Leadership development, actively shaping up global leaders, transforming organizations, and paving the way for high impact graduate education. Aventis is registered with Executive MBA Council (EMBA Council), AACSB business education alliance, Skillsfuture Singapore and theInternational Association of Counselling (IAC). Aventis collaborates with leading Universities across the UK and United States to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programmes, ranging from AI to cyber security to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2022, Aventis has 3,000+ successful graduates and 60,000 learners from 35 nations across the world.



About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis a leading multi-award-winning corporate training provider in Asia, Aventis is committed to providing enriching, practical, and cutting-edge professional courses that fulfil the learning and development needs of Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). Established in 2008, Aventis has a successful track record of over a decade in conducting over 600 professional courses, seminars, and professional certification courses annually and over 60,000 learners across Asia. Aventis Learning Group is also a “Great Place to Work®” certified company.

