Emerald ash borer regulation listening session - Old Town

MAINE, April 20 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: April 20, 2023

Start Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Maine Forest Service Central Region Headquarters, 87 Airport Road, Old Town, ME and Virtual

Meeting description/purpose:

DACF is holding listening sessions in April to gather input on emerald ash borer regulations in Maine. The sessions will be hybrid, allowing for in-person and online participation. If you would like to provide your perspectives on emerald ash borer regulation in Maine, please join us for one of these sessions. The remote option will be provided on the Microsoft Teams platform. Register on-line.

Register for this remote session

Let us know that you plan to join us in-person

For more information contact the Forest Health and Monitoring office by email or call (207) 287-2431.

