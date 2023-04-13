Emerald ash borer regulation listening session - Old Town

There were 2,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,815 in the last 365 days.
Date: April 20, 2023
Start Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Maine Forest Service Central Region Headquarters, 87 Airport Road, Old Town, ME and Virtual
Meeting description/purpose:
DACF is holding listening sessions in April to gather input on emerald ash borer regulations in Maine. The sessions will be hybrid, allowing for in-person and online participation. If you would like to provide your perspectives on emerald ash borer regulation in Maine, please join us for one of these sessions. The remote option will be provided on the Microsoft Teams platform. Register on-line.
Register for this remote session
Let us know that you plan to join us in-person
For more information contact the Forest Health and Monitoring office by email or call (207) 287-2431.
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name:
Phone: