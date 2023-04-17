Submit Release
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Social Good Scholarship Application Closes

Scholarship committee members begin reviewing application video submissions

Each year, the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community.

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation has announced that the application period for its Social Good Scholarship has closed. Submissions to the applications were unsealed this week and are currently under review by a newly formed scholarship committee.

The Social Good Scholarship is a program designed to recognize and reward students who are making a positive impact in their communities. The scholarship is open to high school juniors and seniors who are actively engaged in social good activities, such as volunteering, community service, and advocacy.

The scholarship committee is comprised of members of the Lampkin Foundation, as well as representatives from local businesses and organizations. The 2023 scholarship committee is comprised of community members employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, JustServe.org, Kaiser Permanente, eXp Realty, and Riverside Unified School District. The committee will review all applications and select the recipients of the scholarship.

The recipients of the Social Good Scholarship will be announced in the coming weeks. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to help students pursue their educational goals.

The D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation is dedicated to helping students achieve their educational goals and make a positive impact in their communities. The Foundation is committed to providing resources and support to students who are making a difference in their communities.

