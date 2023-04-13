HONOLULU HAWAII REALTOR THERESIA WOLFF EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
Not only do they sacrifice their lives to serve our country, but their commitment is second to none. They deserve every single benefit they have earned.”HONOLULU , HAWAII, USA, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Theresia Wolff is a wonderfully amazing, multi-talented, communicative, and transparent real estate agent at EXP Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii.
— Theresia Wolff
Theresia is a beautiful mixture of the Filipino, Chinese, and Spanish cultures and was adopted as an infant by her Dutch parents, William, and Johanna, who hailed from Holland. She says, “My mom wanted a girl, so she made sure I did all of the ‘girly’ things ground up! I took all of the lessons ~ piano, swimming, tennis, hula, cooking, arts & crafts, and even etiquette classes where I walked around with a book on my head for posture. My parents already had two sons and it was a wonderful childhood growing up with my brothers. We grew up going to the beach, having picnics, riding bikes, going hiking, playing with our dogs and we went to Holland every summer to visit the family, so I learned how to speak fluent Dutch.”
Theresia graduated from Kalaheo High School and then attended the University of Hawaii, studying Business Administration, and then worked at Hawaiian Trust Company which operated within the Bank of Hawaii as an affiliate. “It was a pleasure to interact and be of service to the clients and I loved taking it all in. It was an eye-opening experience for me. I learned all about Trusts and I really do believe in them.”
Another memorable time for Theresia was when a friend of hers asked her to give her a ride to an interview to work on a cruise ship, which she obliged. After being there for a while and observing everything, she said: “I can do that!” She applied, interviewed, and was hired to work as a hostess on the American Hawaii Cruise Ship where she managed over 750 American passengers on all aspects of the cruise, going from island to island. She had her own private quarters and spent her time riding her bike and hiking when they docked and then came back to the ship saying ‘Aloha!’ all day and teaching hula dancing.
After a few years, Theresia worked as a financial planner at ‘Met Life’ as a retirement specialist and also did annuities, IRA’s, and Life Insurance working closely with Trust Attorney’s holding seminars. She says, “I worked with many older people back then and developed a lifelong passion to protect them. There are quite a few people who take advantage of elderly people, and I wanted to ensure that I was there to nourish and safeguard them.”
Family is very important to Theresia, and she understood that every family needs a home, and a foundation to live their best life so she decided to enter the real estate profession. She went to the John Stapleton School of Real Estate in Honolulu and got licensed. “From my experience, I already had a lot of the qualities that real estate agents need to be successful, so I thought it would be a natural career progression for me. I learned to have a thorough understanding of principles, laws, and the practice of representing buyers and sellers in the transaction process. I also learned about advertising, ethics, fair housing, escrow, and title insurance, offers and closings, listing presentations, showings, contracts, mandatory disclosures, property management, and lender financing. Although it was a little scary for me to work on straight commission, I decided to flip houses first and then I really focused on what the brokers were doing, and I learned a great deal from them.”
Because Theresia’s father and his brothers were prisoners of war (POW’s) she has a very deep personal respect and admiration for our military members and their families. “Not only do they sacrifice their lives to serve our country, but their commitment is second to none. They deserve every single benefit they have earned. This is one of the many reasons I got my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification. Military people move all the time and often when they come to Hawaii, it’s their first time here, so I believe that they need someone like me who is familiar with the island. They are genuinely nice people who are family oriented and it’s a great investment for them to buy a house, so they need an experienced realtor who understands them. I value them and they can be sure that they are in good hands with me.”
Theresia is a full-on animal lover and is active with the humane society and the international wildlife foundation. She is also a former member of the rotary club.
Other than Honolulu, Theresia serves Kailua, Kaneohe, Hawaii Kai, Waiale-Iki, Diamond Head, Waikiki, Ewa Beach, Kapolei, Mililani, Waialua, and the North Shore.
The military bases Theresia covers are: Wheeler Army Airfield, Schofield Barracks, Fort Derussy Army Base, Tripler Medical Center, Bellows Air Force Station, Barking Sands Navy Base, Barking Sands Navy Base, NCTAMS PAC Navy Base, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Station Maui Coast Guard, US Coast Guard Honolulu, US Coast Guard Honolulu, Kunia Field Station, Pohakuloa Training Area, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.
The state of Hawaii offers a wealth of options for residential buyers & investors: From a plantation beach house on the North Shore or Kailua to modern posh condos in Kakaako, Waikiki, golf villas in Kapolei, Ewa Beach, to luxury homes in Diamond Head, Hawaii Loa Ridge, or a Hawaii Kai townhome on the water with a boat dock. The choices are almost limitless.
When selling a home in Hawaii, Theresia's ongoing and personalized service and follow-through are equally crucial in allowing you to know you are hiring the right agent with 20 years of experience. In 2022 Theresia was a nominee for The Aloha 'Āina REALTOR® Awards Program.™
For more information about Theresia Wolff, please visit these important websites:
https://search.theresiasellshawaiihomes.com/
https://www.hawaii-homesearch.com/theresia-wolff/
https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/567393657e54f701001dec75
Media Contact
Theresia Wolff
(808) 864-0398
EXP Realty
Honolulu, Hawaii
theresia@findmyhawaiihome.com>
Theresia Wolff
EXP Realty
+1 808-864-0398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn